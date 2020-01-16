Just two days after announcing she'll be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Demi Lovato revealed she has another epic performance on the radar. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, Lovato will be hitting the field this year. Demi Lovato is singing the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, and my inner Lovatic is freaking out.

Just like her Grammy announcement, Lovato's Super Bowl announcement seemingly came out of the blue and definitely brought the shock value. It's been a long time since Lovato performed live, after taking a year and a half break from the spotlight. So, it's all the more exciting that Lovato is not only making an epic return, but is starting off by taking over two of the biggest stages in the world.

Now, when it comes to the 2020 halftime show on Feb. 2, that's going to be all about previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. But with Lovato kicking off the big game, there's going to be three of the biggest female powerhouse singers in the building, and it's bound to be iconic.

It sounds like Lovato is just as ready as the rest of us. "Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈," she captioned her post. "See you in Miami." Check out her Super Bowl announcement below:

Lovatics everywhere were over the moon with the exciting news. "I’m actually watching the Super Bowl this year OMGGG," one person wrote in the comments. "OMG YASSS THE QUEEN IS BACKKK," another said.

One fan on Twitter could hardly believe the good news.

It was on Jan. 14 Lovato announced she will be joining a stacked list of 2020 Grammy performers including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, and more. The performance will mark her first since July 2018, so it's a big deal, y'all.

With Lovato's first two months of 2020 shaping up to be so eventful, I can only imagine what the rest of the year will hold. But it sounds like Lovato is stronger than ever and ready to take on whatever comes her way.