Demi Lovato's "Anyone" Lyrics Hold Such Deep Meaning
As her diverse discography shows, Demi Lovato's got a voice fit for catchy pop tunes, epic rock songs, and emotional ballads. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Lovato opted for a more raw approach for her first live performance since her July 2018 hospitalization following her overdose. Lovato's highly-anticipated 2020 Grammys performance was one of the best of the night, with the singer debuting a new song called, "Anyone." Demi Lovato's "Anyone" lyrics are so vulnerable and hold absolutely nothing back.
After spending almost two years away from the music scene, Lovato is officially back and better than ever. So far, the singer has announced a few performances coming fans' way, with the Grammys stage being the first on the list. A few weeks ahead of the ceremony, Lovato made the huge announcement on Instagram. "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing 😇😝#GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv," Lovato captioned her post.
Her friends and family congratulated her on her music comeback. "i’m crying already," wrote Lovato's younger sister, Maddie De La Garza.
"Can’t wait for this!!!👊🏽💥," commented model Ashley Graham. "YESSS HONEY! Go show them!! So happy for you!!" wrote reality star Hannah Brown.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, Lovato returned to the Grammys stage and it was nothing short of amazing, beautiful, and down-right spectacular. In fact, it was so emotional that Lovato needed to take a moment to herself before she could start performing "Anyone" for the very first time. In an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, Lovato said she wrote the song just four days before her 2018 hospitalization. "This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened. So I recorded the vocals for it four days before [my hospitalization]," she revealed.
"At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help and you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl,’ because, and I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t," Lovato explained. "And I even listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,'" she added.
The song's lyrics are so honest. Read them for yourself below.
VERSE 1
I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talked to my imagination
Confided into alcohol
I tried and tried and tried some more
Told secrets 'til my voice was sore
Tired of empty conversation
'Cause no one hears me anymore
PRE-CHORUS
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talked to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So, why am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening
CHORUS
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
VERSE 2
I used to crave the world's attention
I think I cried too many times
I just need some more affection
Anything to get me by
PRE-CHORUS
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talked to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
Why the f*ck am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening
CHORUS
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Anyone, please send me anyone
Oh, Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need someone
OUTRO
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening