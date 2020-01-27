As her diverse discography shows, Demi Lovato's got a voice fit for catchy pop tunes, epic rock songs, and emotional ballads. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Lovato opted for a more raw approach for her first live performance since her July 2018 hospitalization following her overdose. Lovato's highly-anticipated 2020 Grammys performance was one of the best of the night, with the singer debuting a new song called, "Anyone." Demi Lovato's "Anyone" lyrics are so vulnerable and hold absolutely nothing back.

After spending almost two years away from the music scene, Lovato is officially back and better than ever. So far, the singer has announced a few performances coming fans' way, with the Grammys stage being the first on the list. A few weeks ahead of the ceremony, Lovato made the huge announcement on Instagram. "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing 😇😝#GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv," Lovato captioned her post.

Her friends and family congratulated her on her music comeback. "i’m crying already," wrote Lovato's younger sister, Maddie De La Garza.

"Can’t wait for this!!!👊🏽💥," commented model Ashley Graham. "YESSS HONEY! Go show them!! So happy for you!!" wrote reality star Hannah Brown.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, Lovato returned to the Grammys stage and it was nothing short of amazing, beautiful, and down-right spectacular. In fact, it was so emotional that Lovato needed to take a moment to herself before she could start performing "Anyone" for the very first time. In an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, Lovato said she wrote the song just four days before her 2018 hospitalization. "This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened. So I recorded the vocals for it four days before [my hospitalization]," she revealed.

"At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help and you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl,’ because, and I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t," Lovato explained. "And I even listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,'" she added.

The song's lyrics are so honest. Read them for yourself below.

VERSE 1

I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Talked to my imagination

Confided into alcohol

I tried and tried and tried some more

Told secrets 'til my voice was sore

Tired of empty conversation

'Cause no one hears me anymore

PRE-CHORUS

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talked to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

So, why am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening

CHORUS

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

VERSE 2

I used to crave the world's attention

I think I cried too many times

I just need some more affection

Anything to get me by

PRE-CHORUS

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talked to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

Why the f*ck am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening

CHORUS

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone

Oh, Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

OUTRO

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening