All the heart-eyes are pointed toward Demi Lovato in 2020, as the singer is taking multiple stages within the first few months and giving her fans' hearts anything but a break. She's set to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, and has been reportedly hitting up the studio and preparing for the release of a new album. Right now, though, let's focus on Demi Lovato's 2020 Grammys performance because it's bringing the Grammys crowd and viewers at home to tears.

Lovato originally announced that she'd be a Grammys performer on the 'Gram back on Jan. 14. The picture showed her lookin' confident in a pale pink blazer, light yellow pants, and a pair of biker boots. The caption on the post was, "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #GRAMMYs." To say it sent fans into #celebrationmode would probably be an understatement.

Lovato was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose in July 2018, and the Lovatics were deeply concerned. They were sending their support and solidarity in any way possible, taking to Twitter with sweet messages of encouragement. The Instagram post announcing her appearance on the 2020 Grammys stage turned the page to a new chapter of strength, love, and music.

The song she performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards is called "Anyone," and was written only four days before Lovato was hospitalized. It might have made for her most emotional performance yet, and, IMO, the most moving performance on the Grammys' stage. Grab a box of tissues, and then check out a clip of the performance for yourself.

Before belting out beautiful, strong notes and illuminating the Grammys stage with talent, Lovato took a moment to restart her performance. It's clearly a very personal track for her, and this moment gave her a chance to regroup before unleashing truly heartbreaking and real lyrics. She sung of her battle with lyrics like: "I tried and tried and tried some more. Told secrets 'til my voice were sore." And she confessed that she believed that nobody was actually listening to her, with this stunning message: "I feel stupid when I sing. Nobody's listening to me."

To say it was genuine and heartfelt would be an understatement, and the performance brought all the tears. Like music always tends to do, though, it also lifted the audience up, providing hope for what's to come for Demi in this next chapter.