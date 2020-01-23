Demi Lovato needs to give our hearts a break, because there's just so much we can take before she releases some new tunes, amirite? It's been two years since her sixth studio album Tell Me You Love Me hit airwaves. Lucky for Lovatics, the pop star is expected to have a 2020 filled with new musical goodness. So, if you're wondering if there's a chance Demi Lovato will drop an album in 2020, there's some good news: All signs point to yes.

According to TMZ, Lovato's about to kick off an entire musical comeback, leading up to the release of DL7. This revival is said to start with Lovato's performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26. She is expected to deliver a powerful and emotional show, considering this is her first live performance since she was reportedly hospitalized after an overdose in July 2018.

Lovato will reportedly sing a track she wrote four days before the overdose. The "big ballad style" song is said to have lyrics that reflect on her state of mind during that time in her life. Per TMZ, while in recovery, Lovato decided that particular track would be the first song she'd perform at a big venue if she ever got the chance again.

Lovato announced her big Grammy's gig on Jan. 14 on Instagram with the caption, "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #GRAMMYs."

The second leg of Lovato's comeback will take place during another major televised event: the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Lovato will sing the National Anthem before the San Francisco 49ers square off with the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

She announced the exciting news on Jan. 16 via Instagram, writing, "Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈. See you in Miami."

Considering Lovato's upcoming busy schedule, and the fact that she's been in the recording studio for months, it's more than likely an album is on the way. But don't expect it just yet. Lovato's previously mentioned she's in no rush to release new music while speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit back in November 2019.

"I have new music coming. I didn't say when — now I'm just teasing you," she said. "Here’s the thing with new music. I know you guys have wanted it. But it’s important to remember that I’m so cautious this time around about jumping back into things. I really decided to take my time with things. When the time is right, I will put it out there. I am dying to release music... but everything in due time."

Hopefully, due time is sometime this year.