Demi Lovato is ringing in 2022 with a bold new look that’s totally winning over fans. Lovato showed off their shaved head in a Christmas Instagram video on Saturday, Dec. 25, and the ’do is such a dramatic change. Demi Lovato’s Christmas Instagram is all about switching things up for the new year and celebrating their true self.

The 29-year-old showed off their new buzzcut in a Dec. 25 Instagram post, which is captioned with the hashtag #freshstart. The post features a video of Lovato striking various poses while donning a stylish black coat and gold hooped earrings. Snowy mountains are also shown in the backdrop, giving the video the chilly vibe of a winter escape. Lovato also later showed off their haircut in an Instagram Story featuring a mirror selfie.

Lovato’s buzzcut certainly is a whole new look for the singer — though they’ve previously showed off many iconic short chops (including a pink pixie cut in January 2021). A new ’do to kick off 2022 totally makes sense for Lovato, since it’s been an especially big year for the singer. In case you missed it, the singer released Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over in April 2021 — their seventh record and first album in four years — and also came out as gender non-binary in a May 2021 Instagram video.

In a June 2021 interview with People, Lovato opened up their gender identity and explained the pressure they had previously felt to be a “feminine” pop star. "I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this... feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with," Lovato told People. "I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be." Lovato shared that they’ve learned to embrace their gender identity, and now knows "how important it is to live your truth and not suppress yourself."

With their new look, Lovato is certainly ready to shake things up in 2022.