7 Rainbow Eyeshadow Ideas For Your Boldest, Brightest Look Yet

Break out all your palettes andround up all the colorful eyeshadows you can find because these rainbow eyeshadow ideas are turning up the color wheel on its head. There’s nothing more fun in dousing your face in the most vibrant look you can think of. If you’re ready to be transported back to your Kindergarten classroom, then good, because it’s time to show off all your ROYGBIV knowledge.
When starting your rainbow eyeshadow look, there are a few tips you need to know in order to really make your colors shine. Before grabbing the palettes, start by priming your eyes. Next, if your shadows lean toward the lighter side, laying down a white eyeshadow first gives the shadows a base to really pop. And using a wet brush to apply will really help everything sing and shine.
Once your eyes are fully prepped, you’ll be ready to dive headfirst into the world of rainbow eyeshadows. There’s so much you can do and so many colors to grab, just remember to keep track of your brushes so you don’t muddy the colors and lose their impact.
The last thing to know before delving into rainbow makeup is to check all your fears at the door because all of these rainbow looks can be done without a degree from beauty school. It doesn’t get any bolder or braver than covering yourself in seven different colors, so get ready to go for it.
These looks are for the lovers, the dreamers, and me.