Gather round, Lovatics, because the queen has returned, and she looks bomb. After taking a year-long break from music that broke my soul and had me listening to everything from the Camp Rock soundtrack to "Skyscraper" on repeat, Demi Lovato is back and better than ever, ready to slay the red carpet. Demi Lovato's outfit at the 2020 Grammys was peak "I'm back, b*tches" energy, 100% on the same level as her intensely emotional performance of her new song, "Anyone." We stan a comeback queen — and, of course, a great red carpet slay.

It's been a hot minute since Lovato attended an award show, as she's been taking it easy and staying out of the limelight after her July 2018 hospitalization. Fast forward to 2020, and Lovato is ready to start fresh with a clean slate and a wardrobe full of lewks. Her Grammys ensemble is proof! Though she didn't walk the red carpet, Lovato looked like a stone cold diva on stage for her performance, and I practically had a heart attack when I saw her outfit. Song references aside, she stepped out in a sparkly white, long-sleeve gown that boasted a plunging neckline, tuxedo-like lapels, studded bodice, and voluminous ruffled skirt.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lovato accessorized the gown with a few large silver rings and dangling diamond earrings. Celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton styled Lovato's brown, waist-grazing waves, and famed makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic was responsible for her makeup look, which featured thick winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, dewy skin, and a glossy nude lip.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There was an undeniable heaviness in the room following Lovato's moving debut of "Anyone." The 62nd annual Grammys were sadly preceded by the untimely, tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, which lead to many tributes by celebrities throughout the show. As if the day wasn't already emotional enough before Lovato's performance, there wasn't a dry eye in the Staples Center in Los Angeles after she took the stage, even starting her performance over because she was overcome with tears.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Needless to say, the 27-year-old stunned the crowd and viewers at the 2020 Grammys in every way. I've been a fan of Lovato's from the very start, but based on her Grammys appearance, it's safe to say she's ready to give us her best years yet. Sorry, not sorry!