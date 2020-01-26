Just hours before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday, Jan. 26, news broke that shook absolutely everyone. Earlier in the day, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash. Of course, Bryant's death weighed heavy on the hearts of all the stars attending the Grammys, and the Kobe Bryant tributes at the Grammys showed just how much he meant to everyone in the entertainment industry.

The LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a tweet on Jan. 26 that nine people, including Bryant and his daughter, died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, which just out side of Malibu, earlier in the day. The shocking news hit especially hard for everyone attending the 2020 Grammys since the music event takes place at the Staples Center, the home court of Bryant's team of 20 years, the Los Angeles Lakers. Prior to the red carpet for music's biggest night, several celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to share their heartbreak over the news of Bryant's death, and to send their love to Bryant's wife, Vanessa, as well as the rest of his family. And Bryant's spirit was very clearly present throughout the entire night of the awards show.

On the red carpet, a few celebrities spoke about the incredible loss. On E!'s red carpet coverage, Diplo shared he was in disbelief when he first heard the news, and he underlined how surreal it was to be at the Staples Center on the same day: "I didn't believe it at first. I still don't believe it. It's devastating. It's sad." He also related to being a father and the same age as the basketball legend. He shared, "I can't imagine losing one of my children or a father, or a family member. And he was so young — my age, 41. And he had so much more to do." Finally, he spoke to how fitting it is to be at the Staples center on the same day:

And to be here at Staples right now, and to look up, you see his jersey up there, and you just feel that energy. We're doing the Grammys right here, but 82 games a year of playing in this stadium — sorry, this arena — and Kobe brought this energy to Los Angeles for 20 years... He transcends iconic. He's going to live forever. I mean, I think he's gonna be around forever. I think, in this building, he left so much creative energy — and an athlete like him, that's a creative genius.

Rick Ross also reacted to the sad news while walking the carpet, calling it a "huge loss" and referring to him as "a great example in so many different ways."

Billie Eilish shared her sentiments as a fellow Angeleno. Her reaction was complete devastation, and it left her at a loss for words. She shared, "I’m devastated. I… I don’t know what else I can say. … I feel like anything I say is not enough for what’s going on. … My love to his whole family and everybody he knows."

Prior to the awards show, Recording Academy reps confirmed to Billboard that the organization was working quickly to add a proper tribute to Bryant to the ceremony. The ceremony had already announced tributes to Nipsey Hussle, Prince, Ken Ehrlich, and John Prine would take place during the night.

On social media, there was an even stronger outpouring of love and heartbreak.

More to come...