These Celebrity Reactions To Kobe Bryant’s Death Are Heartbreaking

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, Jan. 26. He was 41 years old. Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub said during a press conference, "It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas." Celebs and fans are taking to social media with heartbreaking tributes to the superstar. These celebrity reactions to Kobe Bryant's death are so upsetting.

According to a tweet by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, all five people aboard the Calabasas helicopter were killed, and an investigation is ongoing.

After news broke, reactions to Bryant's death started to pour in on Instagram and Twitter, with fellow NBA players, like Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade, sharing their disbelief. Wade posted, "Nooooooooooo God please No!" while Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic wrote, "This can't be trueee!!"

Many of the tributes to Bryant on social media feature heartbreaking photos of him with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and his four daughters. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, shared her father's love of basketball and the two were often spotted at games. Bryant even coached Gianna's middle school basketball team, praising the group of hardworking girls. According to TMZ and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Gianna was also killed in the helicopter crash. Elite Daily reached out to Bryant's team for confirmation but did not hear back.

Hailey Bieber posted a picture of the family on Instagram with the caption, "I don’t even know what to say other than I am devastated to the core." Kylie Jenner similarly shared a photo of Bryant and his daughter, writing, "At loss for words right now. Praying for this beautiful family."

Justin Bieber posted a throwback photo of himself with Bryant on Instagram, along with the caption, "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day! Love you man!"

Everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Tom Brady expressed their shock at the news on social media.

Bryant spent all of his 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Lakers icon before retiring in 2016. During his time with the Lakers, he helped the team win five NBA titles.