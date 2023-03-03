Demi Lovato’s Haunting “Still Alive” Video Will Make You Scream

Demi Lovato is horror’s latest and coolest final girl. On Mar. 3, Lovato (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns) released “Still Alive,” the lead single off the Scream VI soundtrack. This tune feels like an extension of her Holy Fvck album, which saw the singer owning pop-punk as though she invented it. Of course, Lovato didn’t pioneer the sound, but “Still Alive” is a sickening reminder that she belongs in the genre.

In order to deliver angsty greatness, you have to work with an even angstier legend — it’s key. Lovato understood the assignment and teamed up with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, who helped co-write and produce the single. This release is stacked with elements of punk-rock, such as sludgy metal guitars, dramatic melodies courtesy of Lovato, and menacing drum patterns. These dark hues are absolutely necessary for “Still Alive,” as the singer wails about surviving through a living hell.

“I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe,” Lovato said in a press release. “I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise.”

This brooding cut is definitely fitting for a Friday release, even if it’s not the infamous 13th. In the accompanying music video, Lovato and her crew show up to a hotel for what appears to be a screening of Scream VI. That observation is teased when she gives an invitation that reads “Do you like scary movies?” to the hotel clerk, who is played by Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas.

It isn’t long before the screening turns into a slasher film. One-by-one, Ghostface rises and attacks everyone with a knife (of course), including Lovato. By the end of the haunting video, the singer is the last one standing and has to fight off Ghostface. Right as she raises the knife to stab him, the scene stills and pans out to show the entire attack wasn’t real, but rather part of the actual screening they were watching.

As for the track’s lyrics, it’s just as dark and tantalizing as the music video. Beginning with an eerie synth, Lovato details various dark scenarios she’s woken up in. “Woke up under water / Throat chained at the collar / Couldn’t get any farther / From the daylight / Was I still dreaming / Stuck to a machine or / Choking and screaming with my hands tied,” she broodingly sings.

Her voice is stagnant during this description; however, there’s just enough underlying power in her cadence that it’ll give you chills. Those puckish rhythms begin to pick up in the pre-chorus, where she’s become “so numb” to the idea of being rescued from this hell-ish life. Her numbness blares with conviction in the chorus, where she brokenly wails that not even those dark moments could swallow her whole.

“Still alive / I don’t wanna just survive / Give me something to sink all my teeth in / Eat the devil and spit out my demons,” she resiliently croons in the chorus.

Lovato’s strength, which seems to be constantly tested by her “demons,” remains strong throughout the rest of the track. This somewhat echoes the plot of the Scream franchise, where the residents of Woodsboro have to tough out a physical fight with their biggest demon: Ghostface. Ugh, it’s always thrill-ifying to hear Lovato on edgier arrangements such as these.

Check out the music video for “Still Alive” and the full lyrics via Genius, below.

Verse 1

Woke up under water

Throat chained at the collar

Couldn’t get any farther

From the daylight

Was I still dreaming

Stuck to a machine or

Choking and screaming with my hands tied

Pre-Chorus

Callin’ and callin’ but nobody comes

Fallin’ and fallin’ no air in my lungs

Getting so comfortably numb

Don’t know how I opened up my eyes

But I’m

Chorus

Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Still alive

Verse 2

Sucked out the poison

Drownеd out the noise

Cause I madе a choice and drew a hard line

Let the fire catch

Until I’m back to ash

If anybody asks I’m turning back time

Pre-Chorus

Chasing the ghosts that would haunt me at night

Facing my past cause I’m up for the fight

Somebody turned on the light

I’m not afraid to open up my eyes

And I’m

Chorus

Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Bridge

Already died

Suddenly I’m

Chorus

Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Still alive