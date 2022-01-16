Scream Fans Are Sharing The Most Hilarious Memes About The New Movie

It’s been over 25 years since the original 1996 Scream film, and now Ghostface is back in Woodsboro for the latest installment in the meta horror franchise with Scream 5 —aka, Scream 2022. The horror film hit theaters on Thursday, Jan. 14, and it has longtime fans reliving their favorite memories watching the franchise growing up while also welcoming new fans to the horror satire fandom that surrounds Scream. In response to the film just being released, fans are sharing Scream 5 memes that are scary funny, and totally taking over social media.

The new Scream movie was first announced in 2020 and has been highly anticipated ever since. The iconic characters of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) all return in the 2022 flick to reprise their original roles and help the new gang of characters — Tara Carpenter (Jenny Ortega), Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barerra), and others — solve the never-ending question: Who is Ghostface?

Scream 5 takes audiences all the way back to the original film in terms of storyline and themes, while also adding totally of-the-moment new inventions. As Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) puts it in the movie, this iteration of Scream is not a sequel but a “requel,” meaning everything and everyone must point towards the past.

Although the fifth installment in the franchise, this is only the third Scream movie that takes place in the fictional town of Woodsboro. The film, already being hailed by many fans as the best film in the franchise since the original, saw Sidney Prescott rise to the occasion, providing a heaping helping of nostalgia for longtime fans. Scream 5 made made $30.6 million at the box office its opening weekend, per Variety, knocking Spider-Man: No Way Home out of the top spot. So it’s pretty clear fans were just waiting to be spooked again, and all the hilarious memes about the movie prove it.

If the fan reactions prove anything, it’s that audiences won’t mind a Scream 6 and 7 in the future. Fans are always ready to answer Ghostface’s call, after all.