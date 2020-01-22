Joe & Sophie’s Love Story Was Perfect... Until It Wasn’t

Fun fact: Nick Jonas isn’t the only Jo Bro to slide into someone’s DMs and actually have it pay off. The magical union of Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner all began with a fateful DM in 2016, which then evolved into a fan-favorite coupling... with a surprisingly bleak ending. If you’re not clear on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship timeline, then it’s time for a review, because their adorable love story is definitely one worth knowing, even if it does end in divorce.

Just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship timeline (which began in September 2016 with a Twitter DM and took a while to go public), Turner and the middle JoBro kept their love on the down-low for months. In fact, the first time Turner made an appearance on Jonas’ Instagram was when he announced their engagement, which occurred just about 11 months after the two were first spotted together. (Turner’s own engagement announcement was only the second time she’d posted about her boo on the ’gram.) Their courtship may have seemed quick, but these two had gone through a lot together since 2016. Let’s take a moment to appreciate their seven years as a couple.

Jonas Sent Turner A Direct Message On Instagram In 2016 View on Instagram According to Turner’s March 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, it all started in 2016 with a DM. When asked how the two met, Turner explained that friends intended to set them up, but Jonas was the one who made the first move. “We had a lot of mutual friends,” she explained, “and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

They Started Hanging Out In November 2016 Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images The first time Jonas and Turner were photographed together was in a group photo from Halloween 2016, which was posted by a friend on Instagram. Less than a week later, the two were spotted in Rotterdam, Netherlands, at a pre-MTV EMAs Kings of Leon concert, where onlookers caught them looking cozy. “They were really close together,” a source told People. “I didn’t look very often... [but] the two or three times I was watching they were kissing. She was all smiley and he looked really sweet.” Later on in the month, Jonas and Turner attended a wedding in Malibu, where they snapped some goofy photo booth pics with friends, including Jonas’ brother Nick.

Jonas Met Turner’s Family In December 2016 View on Instagram In early December, the Daily Mail published pics of Turner and Jonas going for a stroll with Turner’s parents and brother in London. Two days later, People reported that the two were officially a couple. “They’re dating exclusively,” a source told the mag. “He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

They Became Insta Official In January 2017 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images On New Year’s Day 2017, Turner shared her first photo of Jonas on her Instagram, which was a solo shot of the JoBro posing on a boat in Miami. “Miami Daze,” she captioned the pic. Less than a week later, Turner and Jonas attended the CAA’s pre-Golden Globes party as a couple, but they decided not to walk the red carpet together at the awards show two days later. When asked about her maybe-relationship by Extra TV host Mario Lopez, Turner played it coy. “I’m not saying anything,” she said. “I’m very happy.”

They Made Their Red Carpet Debut In May 2017 Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Turner and Jonas walked the red carpet together for the first time at the 2017 Met Gala, though they didn’t pose for any couple pics. They also attended Katy Perry’s after-party at the Boom Boom Room, where Nick Jonas snapped a cute pic of the couple and captioned it, “These two ❤️.” When asked about her relationship a few months later by The Sunday Times, Turner simply replied, “I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship.”

They Jointly Adopted A Dog In September 2017 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Jonas and Turner took their relationship to the next level in September 2017 when they adopted a husky puppy together, whom they named Porky Basquiat. Turner shared a cute pic of the new pup on Insta, which she captioned, “Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat 🐶.”

They Got Engaged In October 2017 View on Instagram On Oct. 15, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram with matching pictures, which showed only their hands and Turner’s sparkly new pear-cut diamond. “She said yes,” Jonas captioned his picture, while Turner’s caption read, “I said yes.” The engagement, according to Us Weekly, was a total surprise. “They are madly in love,” a source told the magazine. “She’s young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it’s not that out of the ordinary and age doesn’t create an issue. They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa, but they aren’t rushing to get married.”

They Adopted A Second Pup Together In April 2018 View on Instagram Nearly six months after announcing their engagement, an interview with Turner was published in Marie Claire, where she explained that getting engaged didn’t feel like an achievement, but rather a “lovely” new part of her life. “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” she said. “But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life. It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever.” A few days after the Marie Claire interview was published, Jonas and Turner added a new member to their family: another Alaskan Klee Kai pup named Waldo. “Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas 🐶 ♥️ 💫,” Turner captioned a picture on Instagram, showing Waldo and Porky Basquiat together. Unfortunately, Waldo was tragically killed in July 2019 when he escaped from his dog walker and was struck by a car in New York City. Jonas and Turner commemorated their late doggo with matching tattoos of Waldo, which they both got inked on their right forearm.

They Got Matching Tattoos In October 2018 View on Instagram Almost a year after getting engaged, the couple got their first set of matching tattoos, which were inspired by Toy Story. Jonas got one on his wrist that reads, “To infinity,” while Turner’s matching tattoo, which is also on her wrist, reads, “& beyond.”

They Tied The Knot In Las Vegas In May 2019 Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images After the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, Turner and Jonas shocked fans by taking off for Las Vegas and tying the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel. An Elvis impersonator officiated, and Diplo took to Instagram Live to share the super-secret ceremony with his followers. They exchanged Ring Pop wedding bands, and though everyone thought Turner and Jonas were pulling a fast one, People later confirmed the wedding was totally legit. In an interview with Porter, Turner clarified that the Vegas wedding had been planned ahead of time, but they had intended to keep it secret. (Way to go, Diplo.) “Marriage is a private thing between two people,” she added, “and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

They Welcomed Their First Child In July 2020 View on Instagram Turner kept her first pregnancy under wraps, only posted pics of herself a few months after she gave birth to her and Jonas’ daughter Willa in July 2020.

They Had Their Second Daughter In July 2022 View on Instagram The Jonas-Turner clan got a new addition in the summer of 2022, when the couple confirmed they’d welcomed their second child, a daughter who’s name has not yet been publicly revealed.

They Announced Their Divorce In September 2023 View on Instagram Jonas and Turner shocked fans on Sept. 6, 2023 by announcing that they were getting a divorce. There were a lot of rumors about what might have gone wrong in the relationship, but the couple didn’t get into those issues and instead simply asked for privacy while emphasizing that the decision to split was mutual.