Joe & Sophie’s Love Story Was Perfect... Until It Wasn’t

A look back at their seven years together.
Fun fact: Nick Jonas isn’t the only Jo Bro to slide into someone’s DMs and actually have it pay off. The magical union of Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner all began with a fateful DM in 2016, which then evolved into a fan-favorite coupling... with a surprisingly bleak ending. If you’re not clear on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship timeline, then it’s time for a review, because their adorable love story is definitely one worth knowing, even if it does end in divorce.
Just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship timeline (which began in September 2016 with a Twitter DM and took a while to go public), Turner and the middle JoBro kept their love on the down-low for months. In fact, the first time Turner made an appearance on Jonas’ Instagram was when he announced their engagement, which occurred just about 11 months after the two were first spotted together. (Turner’s own engagement announcement was only the second time she’d posted about her boo on the ’gram.) Their courtship may have seemed quick, but these two had gone through a lot together since 2016. Let’s take a moment to appreciate their seven years as a couple.
This article was originally published on