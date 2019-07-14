Just weeks after walking down the aisle a second time, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are gifting us photographic proof that they're living their best lives as husband and wife. Married life definitely agrees with this pair, judging from the vacation envy-inspiring pics they posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 14. Get ready for some major FOMO, because these photos of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's honeymoon in the Maldives will make you want to book a trip there ASAP.

In my honest opinion, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the coolest Jonas couple on the block. Not only will I forever think of Turner as Sansa Stark, but the duo is constantly showing off their relatable senses of humor on social media and living in the moment (i.e. the spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony where they first exchanged their "I do's" back in May).

If there's one thing I know about this couple, it's that they like to make an occasion their own, so fans were understandably excited to see the unique touches they'd put on their dreamy Chateau De Tourreau ceremony in Southern France. Still, considering all the time and preparation it no doubt took to plan the nuptials, I have a feeling that they were ready for the big day to be over, get some rest and relaxation in, and finally start newlywed life off on the right foot with the honeymoon of their dreams.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sunday, July 14, the couple gave us a glimpse of their post-wedding paradise with two simultaneously-timed posts on Instagram — and judging from the photos, they got to experience your ideal tropical vacation.

"Paradise. Such a magical place," the Game of Thrones actress captioned her Instagram collage, which shows that the newlyweds were vacationing at the Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives. Adorably enough, her 'Gram post is basically an ode to her new hubby, with shots of him sitting out by their beachside villa, riding a bike in the jungle, and digging in to some sushi by the water.

Jonas also took to the social media platform to gift fans a closer look at the water-side villa, which looks like it boasts multiple floors, an area for them to lay out, and the piece de resistance: A giant water slide, which the Jo Bro can be seen riding down in a video.

The singer also shared a photo of his wife basking in a hammock as well as a snap of her standing with her back to the camera against the backdrop of the ocean.

"I found happiness," the "Only Human" hitmaker simply captioned the slideshow.

Unfortunately, if you want to enjoy that little slice of happiness for yourself, it looks like it'll set you back at least $14,270 per night for a villa, according to the Soneva Fushi website. Plus, judging by the fact that the Jonases' abode appears to be on the water, I wouldn't be surprised if it's actually even more than that. Oh well, a girl can dream.

I'm guessing that the couple is now back from their honeymoon, as Turner shared a video of herself ending the Bottle Cap Challenge while in a private jet on Friday, July 12, but I'll be keeping an eye out for more posts about this magical honeymoon.