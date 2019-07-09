Traditionally, wedding days involve something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. Well, on Joe Jonas' big day, it involved something I'd consider to be very cool. You see, in this photo of Joe Jonas from his wedding to Sophie Turner, he's pictured with a truly memorable piece of his big day. It's so different, so refreshing, and honestly, so Joe and Sophie. Can you figure it out? Well, I'll save you some time. Jonas is pictured with a specially customized bottle of Coors Light. The personalized label features the words "Joe + Sophie 2019" under the Coors Light logo as well as Joe and Sophie's faces printed on the label at the top of the bottle.

It's seriously so cool. Like, let's take a moment to truly reflect on the epic-ness of this moment. Jonas is standing in a gorgeous French château called Le Châteaude Tourrea and he looks super swanky in an all-black tuxedo sipping on his customized beer of choice with his face on it. Boss.

Personally, I don't think there's a better way to start what is typically considered one of the most memorable days in any person's life. And, Jonas seems to agree. “Coors Light has always been mine and my brothers’ favorite beer. The fact that they made a customized bottle for me as a wedding gift is incredible," he said in a statement released Monday, June 8.

Corbin Gurkin

It really is incredible especially when you consider this was all kind of orchestrated in response to his brother Nick Jonas' huge party foul at his wedding to Priyanka Chopra in December 2019. They ran out of beer.

So, in April 2019, Jonas actually made a simple, yet very specific, request to have Coors Light in hand all day to celebrate. Here's how it went down:

Coors Light

The Jonas Brothers appeared on the Zach Sang Show and Nick got real about the huge faux pas on his wedding day. “We learned a lesson from my wedding," Nick said. "Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue.”

Like, the worst issue. “It starts to get very dark very fast with hard alcohol instead ..." Kevin Jonas joked. "It’s just, like, ‘Oh, we’re doing this now? OK.'" Yeah, hard alcohol can really creep up on you when you're having a good time.

"I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary," Jonas added. "Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen."

Apparently, it was not hard at all. Coors Light heard Jonas' request and provided him and his guests with "the world's most refreshing beer" in cute custom bottles to commemorate the special occasion.

Honestly, I hoped Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner would have a truly epic wedding day given their affinity for drinking games, vapes, and a previous ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel. While most of the ceremony seemed pretty traditional, I'd consider personalized Coors Light bottles a perfectly unique addition to their big day. On that note, cheers to the newlyweds.