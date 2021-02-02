It wouldn't be The Bachelor without drama, and claws are definitely out in Season 25. Leading up to the Feb. 1 episode, there's been plenty of contestant-related controversy as the cast members fight for Matt James' heart. After weeks of intense build, the tension finally escalated and came to a head. So, who goes home on Matt's Bachelor Week 5? The eliminations were majorly messy.

The Feb. 1 episode started with Matt addressing the contestants over some rumors that had been circling within the mansion, informing the women he wasn't okay with the toxic environment of the house. During Week 4, five new women were added to the cast, which upset many of the "original" contestants, including "mean girls" Anna Redman and Victoria Larson.

To recap, as soon as Brittany joined the cast, Anna claimed she heard Brittany was an "escort" back in their shared hometown of Chicago. While she initially said she'd heard the news from a friend, she confessed to Matt during Week 5 that what she said came from her own insecurities and being a "shallow" person. While Matt thanked Anna for her honesty, he said he didn't think she had the qualities he was looking for in a wife and immediately sent her home.

After Anna got walked out, Ryan spoke to Matt and explained how upset she was when Victoria called her a "ho." She explained Victoria called her that because Ryan is a professional dancer, but the name-calling still hurt. After the pair talked, Victoria pulled Matt aside in an effort to clear the air. Despite saying the comment was taken out of context, Matt said he needed to think and walked away from Victoria, leaving her confused and worried.

The group then went directly into the rose ceremony, where Matt handed out just twelve roses. While Bri already had a group date rose and Michelle had a 1-on-1 rose, there were 17 women going into eliminations. Here's who snagged roses:

Brittany

Ryan

Rachael

Serena P

Magi

Kit

MJ

Jessenia

Katie

Abigail

Chelsea

Serena C.

Pieper

Which meant Catalina, Lauren, Mari, and yes, Queen Victoria were all sent home. And while fans weren't surprised to see Victoria (finally) get the boot, the contestant herself seemed floored.

“I honestly feel so sorry for you that you would listen to hearsay and not all the facts behind a situation," Victoria told Matt "So, goodbye," she said, before leaving sans hug and telling the cameras he's a "jester."

While it looks like a few major sources of drama are out of the picture, I have a feeling there will be plenty more as Matt's search for love continues.

More to come...