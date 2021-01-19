It's no secret The Bachelor is full of drama. While watching someone find love onscreen is great, seeing the antics that unfold along the way are oftentimes even more entertaining. Most of the time, the show's twists (petty fights, declarations of love) are pretty believable. However, during Season 25, a few fans are starting to question one contestant's authenticity. So, is Victoria Larson a Bachelor "producer plant"? Viewers are finding her majorly sus as more time goes on.

Heading into Matt's season of The Bachelor, fans expected things to be different. Instead of taking place at the normal Bachelor Mansion, the romance would instead go down at the all-inclusive Nemacolin resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania. Additionally, since Matt had never actually been on a Bachelor franchise show before, fans were eager to see how he'd handle dating multiple women at once and potentially falling in love with one (or more) of them on camera.

Luckily, Matt seemed to be up for the challenge from the start, even when faced with one of the most dramatic contestants ever. While the franchise has had plenty of cast members who like to stir up situations in order to get screen time or attention from the lead, Victoria (aka the resident bad girl in Season 25) is really throwing fans for a loop.

To recap, Victoria came into the competition ready to steal the spotlight. After arriving on a throne and crowning Matt her king, she became the self-appointed "queen of the season." At first, it seemed like she was just putting on a show in order to be remembered by the lead (and probably the viewers at home). But as viewers head into Week 4, they're getting suspicious about the real reason Victoria is (still) on the show.

First of all, Victoria was involved in some major drama that ultimately resulted in Marylynn getting sent home. Then, when Sarah crashed a group date to talk to Matt, Victoria played both sides of the situation, first acting as Sarah's friend, then leading the rest of the group in telling her off. Between all the drama, her fashion choices, and her not-so-obvious connection with Matt, many fans are shocked she's still in the competition — so shocked, in fact, that viewers suspect she's getting some special treatment from producers.

J.P. Rosenbaum, a former contestant from Season 7 of The Bachelorette, tweeted his thoughts about Victoria, further supporting the producer plant theory.

Prior to Week 3 airing, former Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti questioned Victoria's involvement as well. During a Jan. 12 Bachelor recap for Cosmopolitan, she wrote: "Is Victoria a hired actress? Seriously! I’m actually wondering about this ... For the record, during my involvement with the show and based on everything else I know, there has NEVER been such a thing as a hired plant.”

While past contestants might deny the involvement of plants, many fans seem convinced Victoria fits the bill. Viewers will just have to wait and see how the rest of the season unfolds to determine if she's really ~there for the right reasons.~ Either way, I bet there will be more drama as long as she's still wearing her crown.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.