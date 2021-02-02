Matt James' season of The Bachelor has already been filled with drama, and a lot of the onscreen controversy involved Season 25's resident "royal," Victoria Larson. She's caused a stir each episode, from stealing Catalina's pageant crown to helping spread rumors about new contestant Brittany Galvin being an escort. But after the other girls opened up to him about Victoria's bullying, Matt finally decided to send her packing during the Feb. 1 episode. Now that she's gone, Victoria Larson's Bachelor elimination has Twitter buzzing.

Ever since she showed up in a literal tiara explained that "I'm Victoria, like the queen" during her limo entrance, the contestant has made it clear she's not here to make friends. But during Episode 5, Matt finally learned the truth about how she'd really been treating her fellow contestants.

More to come...