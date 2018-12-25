BTS is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. In a holiday surprise, V from BTS dyed his hair pastel pink and the ARMY is absolutely feeling it. Talk about the best end-of-year present ever!

On Dec. 25, V debuted his new pastel pink hair at SBS Gayo Daejun, an annual televised music festival at Gocheok Sky Dome. BTS also posted a tweet featuring V's new hair, which elicited responses like, "YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BABY EVER" and declarations of love like "I love you so much merry christmas" and tweets like "BABY I LOV U SO MUCH PLS U LOOK SO GOOD."

V's bright pink hair surprise comes just a handful of weeks after his last hair-related change when he dyed his locks bright red. The change is also coming on the heels of RM's new dye job — silvery white — and Jungkook's transition to black, not to mention Jimin's new grey hair at the 2018 MAMAs on Dec. 12. 'Tis the season for fun, new changes — and it looks like more than half of the BTS boys are really taking that to heart.

Without further ado, here are some pics of V's new luscious hair because you deserve more presents this holiday season:

V's pink hair wasn't the only BTS-related surprise at SBS Gayo Daejun. The boy band also performed a ton of throwback songs from the past six years including, in order from 2013 through 2018:

"NO more Dream"

"Boy in Luv"

"Dope"

"Fire"

"DNA"

"IDOL"

BTS has been pretty active this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 22, Twitter user @SUGAJelly9339 posted a 24-second video of the BTS boys singing a short snippet of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," released by Netease Cloud Music. On Dec. 25th, they sent out multiple Christmas tweets like this one of Jimin posing as Rudolph with a red ornament on his nose:

2018 has been a big year for all seven of the members of BTS, from their various hair color changes to their countless nominations and awards from the Melon Music Awards to the Seoul Music Awards. And while the boyband had a couple of downs — from Jimin injuring himself ahead of a performance to the K-pop group not being nominated for a Grammy — their year was mostly highlighted by successes.

If you're looking ahead to what 2019 has in store for BTS, there's already plenty to look forward to. A BTS Love Yourself concert movie is set to hit theaters in early 2019. If you were a fan of Burn The Stage: The Movie, you'll definitely want to catch this second release featuring the behind-the-scenes and concert footage of of BTS' Love Yourself world tour. BTS also was recognized by the 2019 Grammy awards with a nomination for "Best Recording Package" alongside St. Vincent's Masseduction, Mitski's Be the Cowboy, The Chairman's The Offering and Foxhole's Well Kept Thing, per Billboard.

So whether it's a big year for hair changes or music, BTS is sure to wow all their fans, yet again, in 2019.