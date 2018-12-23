Get ready to add a new release to your holiday playlist because your favorite K-pop group just shared a fun little Christmas greeting for everyone to enjoy. This video of BTS singing "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" is sure to put you in a festive mood and fall even deeper in love with this already lovable boyband. The holiday season is a time to spread joy and cheer and BTS has definitely done exactly that.

On Saturday, Dec. 22, Twitter user @SUGAJelly9339 posted a 24-second video of all seven of the BTS boys standing together and singing a short snippet of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas." The video was released by Netease Cloud Music, a Chinese streaming service that recorded the holiday greeting video for BTS. At the beginning of the clip the boys are a little out of sync which adds to the adorable charm of the video message. But they finish on a strong note with a couple of "ho ho ho's" sprinkled in and a message from RM saying, "Hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Unsurprisingly, the ARMY responding in all caps on Twitter in reaction to the sweet video. One user tweeted, "THEY'RE SO EMBARRASSINNGGGGGGGG i love them," and another said, "I LOVE THESE DORKS SO MUCH OMG." User @jikookheart said what every BTS fan is probably thinking after watching this video, "I CANT BELIEVE BTS INVENTED CHRISTMAS."

Here's the short video that's sure to leave you swooning and delighted.

BTS certainly has a reason to celebrate the season after another super successful year. In October, the K-pop group won Favorite Social Artist at the 2018 American Music Awards and in December, BTS was nominated for six awards at the 2018 Melon Music Awards in South Korea, including Best Artist, Best Album for Love Yourself: Tear, Best Song for "Fake Love", the Netizen Popularity Award, the Kakao Hot Star Award, and Best Rap/Hip Hop (for "Fake Love"). BTS also performed alongside other popular K-pop artists at the 2018 MAMAs in Hong Kong where they won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Asian Style, Global Fan's Choice, and Worldwide Icon of the Year. That's a heck of a lot of awards for just one group!

The band also released a successful movie in November called Burn The Stage: The Movie which documented the behind the scenes moments from BTS' 2017 The Wings Tour. In fact, the film was so successful BTS is releasing another movie in January 2019 called BTS Love Yourself concert movie, so fans can look forward to the new release in the new year.

In addition to their professional achievements, the boys had a lot of personal fun too. For example, the world witnessed countless BTS hair color changes: RM dyed his hair white and purple, V dyed his hair red, Jimin dyed his hair blue, and Jungkook dyed his hair black. The band also blessed fans with the BTS Jimmy Fallon appearance where the late night host started a full-on bromance with the BTS boys.

So whatever you're celebrating this holiday season, make sure to include the cheerful K-pop track in your festivities to celebrate the bands countless 2018 achievements. Here's to a BTS-filled 2019!