TikTokers Recreated Super Bowl Halftime Show Dances & They're On Point

Are you still daydreaming about Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's energetic 2020 Super Bowl halftime show? Will you ever stop swooning over Beyoncé’s moves from her performances in 2013 and 2016? If you're nodding your head yes, you'll be excited to hear that TikTokers recreated Super Bowl halftime show dances, and they're on point. These TikTokers mastered specific moves from previous halftime shows and then shared their very own performances on TikTok that you need to see.

Ahead of Super Bowl 2021, you may want to check out hashtags such as #beyoncesuperbowlchallenge and #jlosuperbowlchallenge yourself. Not only can you learn some pretty epic moves, but you can also get hyped for another jaw-dropping performance. This year, The Weeknd is set to perform the Pepsi Halftime Show with potential add-on guests like Ariana Grande, which some fans have been speculating about on Twitter. Of course, we don't know what potential TikTok dance challenges will come out of this event. But, in preparation, watch these Super Bowl halftime show dance recreations on TikTok.

These videos may inspire you to get up and dance. While you’re at it, consider creating your own TikTok to post on Super Bowl Sunday.

1. This TikToker Really Gives It Their All TikTok The key to recreating any halftime show dance on TikTok is giving each move your all. In this video, TikToker @enola.bedard makes sure every step is timed perfectly and jam-packed with energy. You'll want to watch this video over and over again to perfect your own moves and channel J.Lo.

2. This TikToker Uses The Clone Effect The effects on TikTok can take your videos to the next level. See for yourself with @calvinaxbeauty's video that recreates J.Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl performance. A clone trio effect gives this TikToker a whole squad to dance with, even though they're crushing the dance totally solo.

3. This TikToker Dances Next To J.Lo (Virtually) If you're going to recreate J.Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl dance, then it's only right to put one of the queens on your TV screen. That's exactly what @besperon does in this video, and every time you watch it, you will get the same adrenaline rush you did during the amazing 2020 halftime show.

4. This TikToker Takes On Beyoncé's 2013 Dance Beyoncé performed at the Super Bowl in 2013, and it was iconic. Her "End of Time" intro turned into a TikTok challenge, which you can find at #beyoncesuperbowlchallenge. In this TikTok, @palitembe slays the performance and even adds a fake microphone to the routine.