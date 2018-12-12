Playing it safe during the holidays? Thank u, next — it's the perfect time to embrace all things festive, and do a deep dive into the statement beauty trends you've shied away from throughout the year. Tis the season to be edgy, and I've rounded up the best and boldest 2018 holiday makeup trends, so you can end the year in style. After all, what's better than doing the most at your office holiday party? Listen, I'm just tryna guarantee you a kiss under the mistletoe or as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. And if not a kiss, then a damn good selfie showcasing your holiday beat, which I'd argue is just as good, if not better, than actual romance.

The go-to holiday look is a touch of glitter on the eyes and the standard red lipstick, but this year we're all about amping things up. Give that go-to red a glam moment with some glossy, glittery goodness, and swap a dusting of shimmer on the lids for a full-on foiled metallic gold. Don't stop there: try out the color-blocking trend to add some interest, and allow your décolletage its time to shine as well. Overwhelmed? Read on for my tips and product recs for how to do the most (and look the best) before 2018 reaches its end.

3D Lippies

Oh, you were planning on wearing a basic red lip? As 👏 If 👏 ! Lemme upgrade ya to the 3D lip trend, which requires layering your lip products to create a look that'll pop right off your Instagram feed. Start with a base like the Charlotte by Charlotte Russe Make It Matte-er Lip Pencil ($7, charlotterusse.com) in shade "Big Red," and then add the brand's Balm Babe Lip Balm ($6, charlotterusse.com) in red shade "Smooth" to create a layer your glitter can stick to. Finally, use a flat eyeshadow brush or your finger to pack on the Make Up For Ever Star Lit Powder ($21, makeupforever.com) in shade "Intense Red." The shimmer is fine enough that it won't feel gritty on your lips, and your Charlotte base and gloss will amp up the color and sheen for that true 3D finish.

Color-Blocking

Consider this holiday trend FCGO (For Cool Girls Only). Fortunately, you are in fact a cool girl, so you should definitely try it. Full-face color-blocking is when you pair contrasting, unexpected colors on your eyes and lids: think royal blue eyes with cherry red lips, or electric yellow liner with a peachy pout, like in the Instagram inspo above. My personal holiday take on this look would revolve around an evergreen lip, like the Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Lipstick ($24, toofaced.com) in shade "Wicked." It seems natural to pair Christmas-y green with red, so shaking it up by going for a hot orange on the lids is the perfect color-blocked contrast. Try Tarte's glitzy Rainforest of the Sea Seaglass Eyeshadow ($22, tartecosmetics.com) in shade "Golden Hour," and prepare to have everyone asking you to do their makeup for the next holiday party.

24K Gold

Hi, if you haven't already seen our all-gold-everything NYE makeup tutorial, you're officially late to this trend, so get on it. Metallics are practically synonymous with the holidays, but while they tend to look edgy and badass year-round, in December they feel far more festive and sweet. If you're trying to for for that star-atop-the-Christmas-tree vibe with your eye makeup, the Crop Natural Bio Metal Eyeshadow ($26, cropnatural.com) in shade "Gilded" will give you a golden foiled finish in just one swipe.

Body Glow

If you're putting in werk on the face, shouldn't your shoulders and décolletage get a little love, too? Some subtle sheen on the body is the perfect finishing touch to accent your off-the-shoulder or sleeveless holiday ensemble — go big or go home, girl! For some sparkle, the Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder ($28, fentybeauty.com) in "Rosé on Ice" is a Rihanna-approved favorite. If you're more into shine than actual glitter, opt for a few swipes of the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Complexion Illuminator ($44, charlottetilbury.com) blended to glossy, glowy perfection.