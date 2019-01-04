New year, new you? Or new year, new 'do? Even if New Year's resolutions aren't really your thing, now that we've officially entered 2019, what better time to start forecasting the 2019 hair color trends that are sure to take over our heads. Because I think we can all agree that there's nothing quite like coloring your hair as a way to reset and refresh your outlook on the new year.

To provide some insight on what hair colors we can expect to see everywhere over the next 12 months, I talked to some major hair industry professionals for their expert predictions. And by the looks of what they've said, there is bound to be a trending hair color that works for just about everyone. While 2018 was the year of metallic hair hues, pastel strands, and 50 shades of light greys, it looks like 2019 will welcome the return of more natural hair hues, as well as more naturally blended coloring techniques.

So if the start of 2019 has you yearning for a change, or you simply want to stay in the know about the trending hair colors that are yet to come over the new year, read on for the list of hair colors that will inspire your next hair appointment.

Au Naturel

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Matrix celebrity hair colorist George Papanikolas, more natural-looking hair will make a comeback in 2019. "A return to natural color is on the outlook, but when I say natural, I don't mean, you know, natural. I'm talking about a more natural, seamless blend of hair color," says the stylist.

"The best way to achieve this is by picking a traditional single process base color like a neutral gold, ash, or copper, and then adding freehand highlights or 'babylights' to give an overall refined, sophisticated take on 'natural hair colors,'" Papanikolas adds. "Freehand highlights tend to be more subtle and natural-looking."

If you're curious what qualifies as a "traditional base color," take note of Papanikolas' client's, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's, mane. In the photo above, the model rocks a neutral base color with subtle blonde babylights. Overall, think natural looking shades of blondes, browns, brondes, and subtle, neutral reds.

L'Oreal Professionnel artist Min Kim also agrees that natural-looking hair will be seen everywhere come the new year. "Nude beige is the unicorn of hair color," Kim says. "[It's] suitable for brunettes and blondes. Ask [your colorist] for a mix of cool and warm tones to flatter your complexion or color palette."

In order to maintain the naturally blended hair colors and ensure hair stays healthy and shiny in 2019, Kim suggests receiving an in-salon gloss treatment and using color neutralizing shampoos and conditioners at home. "For blondes, I like L'Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Silver Shampoo," says Kim.

Rich, Chocolatey Brunettes

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2019, the words rich and chocolatey will be associated with more than just brownies. (Although, those are good, too.) "Brunettes will be rich and glassy, with shades of mocha woven through" says Papanikolas. "The key to keeping it looking natural is to keep the highlights within four shades of the base color."

This means, if you want a rich, chocolatey base color in 2019, but still prefer a few highlights, just be sure to keep those highlights close to your base color, so nothing looks too drastic or contrasted.

To achieve the shiny, glassy hair look Papanikolas mentioned, he suggests using products like the Biolage R.A.W. Color Care Shampoo ($40, Ulta) with coconut milk and meadow foam, as the duo helps to protect color-treated hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and vibrant.

Icy Blondes

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andrew Fitzsimons, founder of The Hair Masterclass and celebrity hairstylist behind Khloé Kardashian's recent pink hair look, says that, in 2019, blonde hair everywhere is only getting brighter. "One of the biggest trends I see going into 2019 is icy, bright platinum blonde and even icy grey. A bold color like this was spotted recently on Khloé Kardashian," says Fitzsimons. "It's definitely a bit of a challenge to maintain but very versatile."

Stephanie Brown, a colorist at Eddie Arthur salon in NYC, agrees with Fitzsimon's predictions that icy blondes will dominate in 2019. "Super pale blondes, like 'snow bunny blonde,' will still be trending," she says. "It’s a very pale, heavily highlighted, powdery blonde with a slight hint of baby blue. It’s more neutral and [more of] a white blonde, instead of an ashy blonde."

Brown adds that the blueish-white blonde hair trend is a great alternative to golden-toned platinum blonde shades, because there is less damage done overall, since the hair is highlighted rather than bleached all over.

Inky Black Hair

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Brown also notes that inky black hair will be a major statement color in 2019. "For this winter, the inky black is rich and deep with a hint of blue. This shade goes very well with the glass hair trend because the black will give the shine you want for the style," she says. "This color works well on darker and neutral skin tones."

Fitzsimons agrees, saying that "Dua Lipa's signature look" is a good example of this shade, as it's "a bit more low-maintenance and chic."

Coppers

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Both Papanikolas and Fitzsimons predict that shades of copper will be huge in 2019. "Copper is also going to make a strong statement in 2019," says Papanikolas. "The key to achieving the most natural red hair is sticking to the copper or copper-gold family. Any [added] highlights should stay tone-on-tone and in the warm family to accent and complement the copper base."

Fitzsimons echoes those sentiments, sharing that copper tones "will be a bit more playful, so you'll be able to pull off a single process or even just some highlights." He adds that, if you want to make an all-over color in this shade more dimensional, including some golden tones will do just the trick.

Living Coral Hair

According to Brown, we can expect a lot of people to embrace the Pantone color of the year, living coral, as a hair color trend throughout 2019. The stylist notes that Pantone describes the color as "an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone."

"It works as an everyday color, as it’s soft, easily wearable, yet still empowering and attention-grabbing," says Brown. "It enhances everyone’s eye color, and softens all skin tones. It’s an edgier version of the pastel pink that’s been around for so many seasons, and a natural progression from the orange hair trend we’ve been seeing."