Leave it to Khloé to wait until the last few days of 2018 to surprise us with the best (IMHO) Kardashian hair change of the year. She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom, which is why Khloé Kardashian's new pink hair doesn't shock me in the slightest. In fact, I'm a little bit obsessed with it. It's almost as if she's taken her Instagram feed's pinky-hued theme and dipped her strands in it, and the result is subdued, yet still a huge statement. Yes to wearable fantasy hair colors in 2019, people! This new look proves pretty in pink is very much still a thing, and now I'm about to ruin my own hairstylist's day by trying to recreate it on my own head very, very soon.

TBH, we totally should've seen this change coming. At the start of December, Khloé switched up her bronde balayage and went icy, platinum winter white, and I guarantee she was only prepping her locks by lightening them to surprise us with this pink lewk. Mission accomplished! She posted an Instagram selfie debuting the shade with the caption: "You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment." Obviously, she knew she needed to seize the moment and go pink while her hair was light enough to work with the pastel dye, and I totally support her serving us this double whammy of life advice and beauty tips.

Take a peek at her new pink strands in their full glory:

You might be thinking: didn't Kim and Kylie already do the whole pink hair thing? Isn't this so early 2018? Yes, Khloé's sisters have already taken the hue for a spin, but that doesn't make her locks any less fab. In fact, the pink almost feels more on-brand for Khloé than her sisters, and one look at her Instagram feed proves it.

Here's a screenshot I took a few weeks back of Khloé's theme, when I was Insta-stalking her and noticed how pretty and pastel it was:

Here's proof of my revelation, confirmed by a pink-loving friend:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

See what I mean? Khloé has been going hard in the pink for quite some time, and she deservecs her rosy-haired moment in the spotlight. Anyone who says she's trying to copy her sisters' previous looks just doesn't realize they were, in fact, pulling their inspo from her gorgeous Instagram feed!

Khloé's hair was tinted pink by celeb stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who was assisted by stylist Sydroze. While many commentors are begging Fitzsimons to share what products and formulas he used to tone her locks, he has yet to spill the deets, so for now we're still guessing. This feels like a good time to point out that, if you want to try this look but can't afford a celebrity stylist or the risk of hating it, the Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint ($12, target.com) might be the answer to your hair desires. The temporary tint gives locks a blush pink finish, but will wash out worry-free in the shower.

The results are pretty similar, don't you think?

Khloé really has me itching to go pink for the holiday season, and while I know the Kardashians change their looks at the drop of a hat, I'm hoping she sticks with this color for more than a few days. Just think of how much easier it will make keeping up with her pink Instagram theme!