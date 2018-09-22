On Thursday night, the youngest Jenner sister took to Instagram to post an image that intended to show off her new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White sneakers, but if you ask me, the kicks were really overshadowed by the fact that she's changed her hair color — again. In my opinion, Kylie Jenner's new pink hair was really the star of her Adidas Ambassador post, because, well, how could it not be?

No, I'm not surprised that Jenner has pink hair. I mean, let's be real, we've seen the 21-year-old rock just about every hair color under the sun, from bleach blonde to rose gold to her natural brown. Rather, it's the fact that she was so subtle about debuting the new hair color. Old Kylie would've given us a play-by-play of the hair color transformation via her Snapchat. Then again, this is the same person who hid a whole nine month pregnancy from her 115 million social media followers. So I guess you could say times have changed.

Though Kylie didn't say anything about her own hair transformation, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, one of the Kardashian-Jenners' glam squad OGs, did post a teaser image on Thursday evening of two bowls of pink hair color alongside a bottle of Olaplex, Color Wow, and two Lime Crime dye bottles, all with the caption "Guess who? 💖 Always have my @olaplex on hand during the color process 🙌🏽"

According to a press release, to arrive at Jenner's new pink hue, Appleton used two colors from Lime Crime and followed a simple three-step process. “To color her hair, I mixed Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tint in Kawaii ($16, limecrime.com) and Bunny ($16, limecrime.com) and then muted the color using Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Mixer in Dilute ($16, limecrime.com)," says Appleton.

To execute the look, according to Appleton, you should first divide the hair into four even sections and apply the color mixture from roots to ends on small sections of hair (about 1 inch wide). You should apply the color first with an applicator brush and then massage it into the section with your hands. After 45 minutes, Appleton advises you to rinse without shampooing and then to only condition the hair if you choose to. He also notes that tints such as Lime Crime's work best on hair that is already blonde, which explains why Jenner's hair looks so good (and why the process was so simple).

Appleton says he used Olaplex, which is essentially a universal hairstylist-fave product for its protective capabilities during color processes. To maintain the color and reinforce the bonds of the hair (again, super important after a process like this), Appleton used Color Wow's Kale Cocktail ($24, colorwowhair.com) and topped off the transformation with Color Wow's Dream Coat ($28, colorwowhair.com) "to give it a perfect glossy finish."

After all is said and done, my question is: Was Kylie just in the mood for pink hair? Was it done in honor of the long-awaited launch of the Kylie Cosmetics x Jordyn Woods makeup collab? Or is she trying to divert people's attention away from her cereal and milk tweets people are apparently going off on? Well, regardless, I'm a big fan of the new pink 'do, and I can't wait to see which color Stormi's mom moves on to next. Because honestly, the way Kylie colors her hair so often without damaging it truly amazes me.