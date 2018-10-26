Growing up, one of my favorite things things about October was undeniably the grand experience of putting on my Halloween costume, getting together with friends, and trick-or-treating. And even though not too many people still bother to give me free Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Twizzlers on Halloween, it looks like there are a few sweet coffee and food deals going on this year, in honor of the world's greatest holiday. So, since discounted treats are a total win in my book, these Halloween 2018 food deals are totally worth looking into. Follow me, young grasshoppers. I'll show you the way!

Whether you're in the mood for a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, if you'd prefer a slushie to-go, or if free custard is more your vibe, there are so many delicious deals available for Halloween. I know, I know — it's not like the good old days when you used to rack up bags and bags of free candy. But, I'm always down for some cheap food, and a bunch of places are coming in clutch for the spookiest day of the year. So, get your stomach (and sweet tooth) ready, because there are plenty of great deals to snag to wrap up spooky season.

1 Dunkin's Two for $5 Breakfast Sandwiches Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images To kick off spooky season, Dunkin' began offering customers two Bacon, Egg, and Cheese breakfast sandwiches for only $5, at all participating locations nationwide. No rush, though — this deal is actually valid through Dec. 30.

2 Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut Courtesy of Krispy Kreme Another deal you won't want to miss out on is happening at Krispy Kreme. The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is hosting a nationwide costume party on Oct. 31, and you'd better believe I'll be there. Simply wear your costume to Krispy Kreme on Halloween, and you'll get a free doughnut of any flavor at any participating location (including the limited-edition Monster Batter, Trick Or Treat, and Jack-O-Lantern doughnuts). Yum.

3 DoorDash Free "Spooktacular Treat" DoorDash Online food delivery service DoorDash is offering free "Spooktacular Treats" to customers on Oct. 31, per DoorDash. To get one, simply open the DoorDash website or mobile app, add a "Spooktacular Treat" to your cart. Then, you'll be able to pick it up at the nearest "Dash-oween Store." These pop-up locations will be located throughout Atlanta, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Toronto, so fingers crossed that your city is on there.

4 BurgerFi Free Fries Or Custard Courtesy of BurgerFi Sweet or savory? BurgerFi is giving you the choice when you wear your costume to any participating BurgerFi restaurant on Oct. 31. If you do, you'll be able choose between a free small fry or small custard, according to BurgerFi. There's a limit of one free bite per guest, though, so you'll have to choose wisely.

5 Chipotle $4 Boorito Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tex Mex champion Chipotle is once again offering its famous Boorito deal on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to closing. Customers in costume can hit up participating Chipotle locations nationwide or in Canada, for $4 burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. If you'd rather order online, though, order through the Chipotle app or online (for pickup or delivery), using the "BOORITO." Spooooky.

6 Sonic Half-Priced Drink Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Just in time for the spookiest season yet, Sonic is offering half-priced beverages and slushies all day everyday, as long as you order through the Sonic app, according to the website. It's a limited time deal, so get on this ASAP.

7 Just Salad Free Salad Courtesy of Just Salad Feel free to disagree, but there's truly nothing better than the "Girl Laughing with Salad" meme. And if you dress up like the hilarious meme, or if you dress up like any salad on Oct 31, you'll get a free salad at Just Salad, according to Just Salad. Oh, and if you order delivery in the days leading up to Halloween, someone dressed as the popular meme will deliver it right to your door. LOL. Honestly, it's hilarious and I love it.

8 Chili's $5 Pumpkin Margarita Chili's Move over, PSL, because for the entire month of October, Chili's is offering $5 pumpkin margs, and it's fittingly called The Great Pumpkin Margarita, according to Chili's. It looks refreshingly delicious, made with Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Captain Morgan, and obvi Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup. Booo-zy.

9 Cheesecake Factory Free Cheesecake Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images DoorDash and The Cheesecake Factory are offering fans a free slice of cheesecake if you order online between Monday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 31. Per Delish, all you'll have to do is spend at least $30 on your order from The Cheesecake Factory, and you'll be able to claim your free slice of cheesecake. I am so ready.

10 Mrs. Fields' Discounted Cookies Courtesy of Mrs. Fields In honor of Hocus Pocus' 25th anniversary, Mrs. Fields is offering a cookie cake with the Sanderson sisters’ brooms and vacuum, according to Mrs. Fields. If you order online during the month of October, aka National Cookie Month, you'll get 15 percent off your order.

11 Papa John's Pizza Deals Starting now through Oct. 31, you'll be able to snag a jack-o-lantern-shaped pizza from Papa John’s as part of a discounted party pack, which includes one large Jack-O-Lantern pizza, five one-topping pizzas with three bread sides, and three desserts for just $80. Per Food & Wine, you can simply use the promo code TRICKORTREAT, or get the spooky pizza on its own for only $11 with the code JACKOLANTERN.

12 Applebee's $1 Zombie Drinks Applebee's For the entire month of October, Applebee's is offering Dollar Zombie drinks, which are available through the end of the month for, you guessed it, $1. Each spooky beverage includes rum, pineapple, passionfruit, cherry, and lime, and it's all topped off with a gummy brain, per a press release. Needless to say, it's scary good.

13 Free 7-Eleven Pizza Giphy On Oct. 31, you can get a free 7-Eleven pizza by simply downloading the convenience store's rewards app. Then, you can redeem your free pizza offer between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween night, according to 7-Eleven. Whether you're looking to gorge yourself on a pie topped with pepperoni, triple cheese, sausage, or extreme meat (which includes Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, pork sausage, and beef), the world is your oyster.