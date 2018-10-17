Through the good times and bad times, The Cheesecake Factory is a constant source of happiness in my life. I'm not saying that I eat my feelings, but sometimes it's nice to indulge in a creamy, decadent piece of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory after a long day. If you share in my sentiments about cheesecake, you're going to want to pay close attention to this deal. Here's how to get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash in October.

Free cheesecake? Sign me up. I'd be a fool to not take advantage of this sweet deal, and same goes for you, too. According to Delish, DoorDash and The Cheesecake Factory are partnering together to give you a slice of free cheesecake. Before you place your order, there are a few things you need to know about the deal. For starters, this specific complimentary cheesecake deal is valid from Monday, Oct. 29 to Wednesday, Oct. 31. Yep, that's right. If you don't have any Halloween plans, you can order a slice of cheesecake to chow down on while you watch "Hocus Pocus" on your couch. (Sounds like my kind of night, tbh.)

Like most great deals, you do have to make a purchase to get your free slice of cheesecake. In this case, you'll need to spend at least $30 with The Cheesecake Factory using the DoorDash app to claim your free slice of cheesecake, according to Delish. There are plenty of scrumptious menu items (outside of the cheesecake) to order. Might as well place an order for dinner while you're at it.

There are limits on what types of cheesecake you can order, though. I don't think you'll be disappointed by the two choices. I know I'm not. Included in this stellar promotion from DoorDash and The Cheesecake Factory is Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake and Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake, according to Delish. See, I told you both are delicious options. My mouth is already watering.

To order your complimentary slice of cheesecake, download the DoorDash mobile app. The app is available on iOS and Android devices. Browse through the restaurant options until you find The Cheesecake Factory. Select this option and navigate your way around the menu until you find Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. I know it's hard to choose, but you only get one free slice to add to your cart.

It's hard to choose between Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake and Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. Both feature some of my favorite Halloween candies, but if I'm being honest, I'll be ordering the Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake. I'm a sucker for anything that combines peanut butter and chocolate. Cheesecake is just an added bonus.

Remember, you will need to add at least $30 worth of food to your cart to score a free slice of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory. When you go to check out in the DoorDash app, you'll see a designated spot for the promo code. Simply enter "TREATORTREAT" and the price of the slice of the cheesecake should come off of your tab, according to Delish.

Think of this deal like trick-or-treating, but better. Instead of winding up with a bucket full of candy that you don't love, you can enjoy a delicious slice of cheesecake made from Hershey's Chocolate or Reeese's Pieces instead. Now that's a real Halloween treat if I do say so myself.