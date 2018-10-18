Like pretty much everyone else in America, I absolutely love Halloween. Aside from hitting up New York City's Halloween Parade, making my rounds at parties, and going out to the bars, however, one of my all-time favorite traditions is dressing up and going to Chipotle. Every year on Oct. 31, the beloved Tex-Mex chain offers discounts to those donning a festive costume, and let me tell you, they're frighteningly delicious. So, if you're looking to get in on Chipotle's $4 Boorito deal for Halloween 2018, you've definitely come to the right place.

This year, Chipotle is again offering what it's cleverly calling the "Boorito" deal. Tex-Mex fans and burrito enthusiasts wearing their Halloween costumes will be able to get their hands on a $4 burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or an order of tacos, according to Chipotle. This is everything I could ever want. Discounted Chipotle will definitely come in handy for when you and your friends are prepping for a party, or even if you're simply looking for some fuel for your scary movie marathon. In all honesty, I would do a lot for a cheap burrito, and simply wearing my Halloween costume in public is easy peasy.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Chipotle will also be offering the $4 Boorito deal via online ordering, according to Chipotle. Whether you're ordering through the website or on the app, just enter the code "BOORITO" at checkout, and that cheap entree will be all yours.

If you're a longtime burrito fan, you're probably well-aware that the Tex-Mex chain has been offering its Boorito for years. In fact, back in 2017, Chipotle's Boorito deal included $3 burritos, bowls, salads, or orders of tacos to anyone in costume on Halloween, which is pretty much the same as it's going to be this year (it's just $1 more). Full disclosure: In 2017, my boyfriend and I dressed as Britney and Justin Timberlake in all denim, so you'd better believe I got pico all over my too-long denim maxi dress.

Since Halloween isn't until the end of the month, however, there are still countless reasons you should trek to Chipotle. First and foremost, you can now get in on not just four ounces — but eight whopping ounces of guacamole. The chain now has a large size of the stuff that you can share with friends, save for any and all of your future burrito endeavors, or, if you'd like, eat it all in one sitting. It came out just in time for National Guacamole Day on Sunday, Sept. 16, and let me tell you — it was (and still is) absolutely glorious.

When most people think of Halloween, they think of scary movie marathons, eating lots and lots of candy, going to costume parties, and having wild nights out at the bars. One of the most delicious traditions, however, is eating copious amounts of cheap Chipotle. Once again, the beloved Tex-Mex chain is coming in hot with some spooky Halloween deals, and I'm already preparing myself for the feast of a lifetime. Get ready to see my (once again) guacamole-stained Halloween costume, because this tradition definitely takes precedence over all others. Anyway, have a happy Halloween, and enjoy that Boorito feast.