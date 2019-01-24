To say "a lot" goes into wedding planning is the understatement of the century. Not only are you tasked with coordinating a balanced cast of friends and family, but you also need to secure catering, tunes, a venue, and an aesthetic to guide the evening. Based on your zodiac sign, the wedding style that's your best match could be anything from a "Roaring '20s"-themed affair to the envy of Cape Cod. As you're planning your ceremony, everyone will have something to say about your wedding and the little details. But you can guarantee: The stars won't lead you astray on your special day.

When flipping through bridal magazines or wedding photographer Instagram accounts, it's easy to get caught up in all the different wedding styles. Just when you think you've got an idea of what you want your wedding to look like, boom! Some beautifully glazed cake or eclectic bouquet throws a wrench in your wedding plans.

By looking to your zodiac sign for inspiration, you can lock down a vibe, a venue, and a color scheme that best suits your personality and aura. Be sure to check your moon sign and rising for some ideas about what extra touches you should add to your ceremony.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Leah Flores / Stocksy While a beach wedding might seem like an obvious choice, a rustic wedding fits an Aquarian's free-spirited nature just as well. Fairy lights strung up in a barn, brown paper invitations, and a farmer's market menu are a solid foundation for a ceremony with country vibes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - Mar. 20) Erin Drago / Stocksy By nature, Pisceans love to get caught up in fantasy. Bring that same dreamy ethos to your celebrating your union with a destination wedding. Whether your mountains are in Colorado or Canada, a beautiful view as you say "I do" will set your Pisces' heart aflutter.

Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19) KKGas / Stocksy An alternative wedding is right up the alley of a firebrand Aries. Lean into your rock 'n' roll side by hiring a band to do lively guitar covers of wedding songs. You can also hire Robert Fiore, The Wedding Tattooer, to ink up your guests with a design to commemorate the ceremony.

Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20) Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy A beach wedding is low-key perfect for a Taurus. The wide-ranging beauty of the beach appeals to your sensitivity. Meanwhile, the open air appeals to your need for freedom. It also gives you the chance to squish some sand between your toes and take a load off! Celebrating your relationship surrounded by friends, family, and seagulls could do you a road of good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Amir Kaljikovic / Stocksy A starry night wedding is perfect for a Gemini. You love being a star (a.k.a. the center of attention) and you often have your head in the stars (as such a deep thinker). A tent under the night sky, seating by star sign, and sparklers would be a win for a Gemini wedding.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Thais Ramos Varela / Stocksy Cancers are high-key the most romantic sign, so why not model your wedding after the extra-romantic Rococo style? Think ornate designs, lace and pearls everywhere, splashes of floral and gold, and the delicate grandeur of Marie Antoinette's aesthetic. If you're looking to lay on the romance, then taking cues from extra-sweet 18th century art and architecture is a perfect start.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Pietro Karras / Stocksy What better mood for a Leo wedding than the opulence of The Great Gatsby? Swipe on the shimmer lipstick! Send out embossed, matte gold invitations! Get some glimmering acrylic nails! Hire a big jazz band and get the most fanciful little finger foods for catering. Spare no expense, old sport.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Leah Flores / Stocksy A vintage-inspired wedding is a suitable match for a Virgo, whose daydreams are often rooted in glowing reality. What could be more soothing to a Virgo's soul than the marriage of historic venues, antique silverware, vintage dresses, and your astute inner circle to marvel at it all?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Leah Flores / Stocksy If it's not their partner setting a Libra's heart aflame, then it's art. It's your big day, Libra! So why not drape everything in still-life velvet and caramel that looks like dripping paint? Set the tone for your wedding by sending out hand-drawn invitations. Carry the mood over by booking an art space as your wedding venue.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Seth Mourra / Stocksy A Scorpio's sharp and insightful nature means a modern and minimalist wedding is in order. But just because you're going minimalist doesn't mean it has to be boring — God, no! By going simple, you can focus on the little color accents or texture details that truly matter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) VegterFoto / Stocksy One aspect of a Sagittarian's passionate nature is that they'll find beauty in even the most mundane things. This includes the everyday natural world. An outdoor wedding at a resort or botanical garden is just the trick for a Sagittarius: Whimsical enough to feed their a Sagittarian's everyday wanderlust, but also very real.