Summer's almost over, so it's time to start searching for that perfect fall destination to retreat to with your girls as the weather cools down. Fall is your favorite time of the year, after all. It's not too hot or too cold, the leaves begin to change colors, Pumpkin Spiced Lattes are readily available, and you can finally pull out your favorite oversized sweaters. The change of seasons is a cause for celebration, and the best New England beach towns to visit in the fall will give you a perfect combo of foliage and seaside charm.

There's no better place to celebrate fall than New England. As summer comes to an end, the foliage becomes bright and vibrant. The air becomes cooler and more crisp, which means it's the perfect time to go apple picking. If you head to the coast, you'll be able to enjoy a nice sea breeze as you sip some apple cider. You can enjoy the small town life as you admire the charming cottages throughout the area. Nothing says fall like New England, so check out these coastal destinations for an unforgettable fall foliage trip.

Grab your best girl friends, start up a bonfire, and bring your coziest blanket for a night on the beach. Any of these amazing spots will serve as a glorious getaway from your busy life.

Newport, Rhode Island OK, Newport, Rhode Island is technically a city, but I couldn't not include this beautiful coastal community in this roundup. You can grab sandwiches in town and spend an afternoon lounging in the sand on a cozy flannel blanket. Bring your polaroid camera along for some sweet snaps in the sand. And when you're not at the beach, you can tour the harbor, explore the museums, or hit up the bar scene.

Rockport, Massachusetts The small town of Rockport, Massachusetts is home to dreamy beaches, charming restaurants, and adorable homes, so you'll really never want to leave. If you're feeling rather adventurous, why not go spend an afternoon sailing (cozied up in your favorite sweatshirt, of course)? Don't forget to enjoy some seafood restaurants with pristine views of the water when it comes time to eat. Let's just say, you'll never get bored in Rockport.

Bar Harbor, Maine Bar Harbor is a beautiful beach town worth visiting in Maine. Bar Harbor is home to Acadia National Park, so the epic landscapes will make your jaw drop. You can hike throughout the park to observe the bright orange and red foliage. After, you can sip some brews at their annual Brewfest if you arrive in the beginning of October!

Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts Oak Bluffs is a historic town known located in Martha's Vineyard. From shopping to seafood, there's plenty to see and eat on this charming island. Head to Inkwell Beach to stroll along the sandy beach during the day and star-gaze at night. Don't forget to check out the colorful "gingerbread cottages" at Oak Bluffs campground for some pictures.

Mystic, Connecticut Mystic is a quaint village in New England that's worth visiting year-round. This is the perfect getaway if you want to escape the hectic city life. If you're in need of relaxation, hop aboard the schooner Argia for a sunset cruise, and don't forget to check out B.F Clyde's Cider Mill for all things cider.