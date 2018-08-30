Can you remember the moment when you first discovered astrology? I do. I was walking through a bookstore with my mom when I was around 5 or 6 years old, and together, we stumbled across the astrology section. On a shelf was a series of pocket books, each one titled with a mysterious sounding word that sparked my interest. My mom explained that each title was a zodiac sign, and every single one of us has one. "What's mine?" I asked her curiously. "You're a Gemini," she told me. We flipped through the Gemini pocket book together, and I learned that Geminis are charismatic, clever, intelligent, enthusiastic, and social butterflies. Suddenly, I was flushed with confidence. From that day forward, I was a Gemini, and I wore that badge with pride. My love for astrology all started with a book, and here I am, a student who remains eager to learn more. If you'd like to expand your cosmic knowledge, these books about astrology will take you to the next level.

As anyone who delves beyond the surface of astrology knows, it is so much more than just your sun sign. In fact, your sun sign is only the tip of the iceberg. There are planets, houses, aspects, nodes, degrees, and a whole flurry of key components to astrology, so beware. Once you start the process of learning about it, astrology becomes addicting. Here are a few books to encourage your newfound love:

The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need by Joanna Martine Woolfolk

If you're skeptical of its title, you shouldn't be. This book definitely lives up to its name. It covers pretty much everything you need to know about astrology. From detailed descriptions of all 12 zodiac signs to instructions on how to read a birth chart, this book will leave even a total beginner with a brain full of astrological knowledge.

Astrology For The Soul by Jan Spiller

Did you know that your birth chart contains the answer to your purpose in your life? Through this book, you'll learn more about how you can apply astrology to your real life through the north and south nodes. Astrology can help you break down barriers, overcome insecurity, and achieve your fullest potential. This book will show you how.

Planets in Transit: Life Cycles for Living by Robert Hand

Have you ever read a horoscope and felt totally confused by all the astrology language? Between words like "sextile," "conjunction," and "quincunx," anyone would feel lost if they don't know what any of it means. With this book, you'll be able to learn more about how the planets affect each other as they make their way throughout the universe.

Astrology: Using The Wisdom of the Stars In Your Everyday Life by Carole Taylor

This gorgeous book takes you through the entire narrative of astrology. Beginning at its ancient origins, you'll learn everything there is to know about astrology, while flipping through its colorful and ornate pages. The writing is clear and concise and the imagery delivers a vivid perspective of astrology that moves beyond words. Along with some candles and some crystals, it's what every astrology lover needs at the center of their coffee table.

Chart Interpretation Handbook: Guidelines for Understanding the Essentials of the Birth Chart by Stephen Arroyo

When you first glimpse your birth chart, it probably looks more like a maze of angles and a cryptic code of hieroglyphics than anything you can understand. However, once you learn how to read a birth chart, astrology will start to become a second language to you.

With this book, you can learn everything there is to know about how to read a birth chart yourself so that you don't need an astrologer to translate it for you.

The Twelve Houses by Howard Sasportas

Astrology is so much more than the 12 zodiac signs and the planets in our solar system. In fact, your birth chart goes way further than that. The astrological houses explain the area of your life that each planet and each sign expresses itself.

For example, your sun sign could be in the fourth house, meaning that family and home life are central to your character. Your moon sign could also be in your 10th house, meaning that your emotions are irrevocably tied to your career. This book explains everything you need to know about the houses.

Linda Goodman's Love Signs: A New Approach to the Human Heart by Linda Goodman

Who can't resist looking up their crush's zodiac sign? I'll be honest, I've been asking my crushes "When is your birthday?" ever since I can remember. There's something so helpful about using astrology to understand your compatibility with a love interest. Knowing how to overcome relationship challenges and decipher your partner's "strange" behavior is such a valid reason to learn more about astrology. This book about cosmic compatibility is a great start.

Sun Sign, Moon Sign by Charles Harvey

Have you ever felt like you don't completely click with your sun sign? For much of my life, I wondered why I'm so sensitive and emotionally attached when Geminis are supposed to be more focused on the head than the heart. Then, I realized that my moon is in Pisces, a teary-eyed and deeply romantic water sign.

Because the moon rules over your internal world, it has the power to change your personality completely. Through this book, you'll learn about how your moon sign affects your sun sign, giving you a more accurate idea of the way astrology describes who you are.