5 Easy Spells For Love & Self-Confidence To Try In 2018 If You're New To Magic

Curious about magic but you have no idea where to start? Fear not! You don’t have to be born with psychic gifts or talents in order to conjure magic into your life. Believe it or not, you have just as much access to the powers that be as even the most seasoned of witches. No matter if you believe in the universe, in the divine, or in yourself,magic is meant for you. It surrounds you at all times, waiting for you to harness it. Since 2018 is definitely the year of taking charge and manifesting what you want, here are some easy spells for love and self-confidence to try, along with some for creativity and manifesting, as well.

You’ve probably been working with magic all along and never even realized it. It’s as simple as making a meaningful wish while you blow the candles out on your birthday cake or even feeling a little sexier when the full moon is out. Now, that’s magic at the most basic level, so imagine how much fuller your life can become when you define your intentions and cast a real spell. It’s a lot less difficult than it sounds! You don’t have to travel to the far reaches of the Earth to buy dragon’s eggs, ghost tears, or vampire teeth in order to feel like a maven of the mystic. These five spells are beyond easy to cast and require readily attainable ingredients. They might be simple but definitely don’t underestimate them. Each one produces powerful results!

Prosperity & Money Spell

Are the bills piling up? Do you wish your boss would finally give you the raise you deserve? Do you want to live a more financially fruitful life? A prosperity spell might be just the thing you need. Here's what you need:

1 Green candle

Peppermint incense

Cinnamon powder

Paper money, coin money, or green paper to resemble money

The spell: Sit on the floor and arrange your paper money and coins in a clockwise circle around you. Inside the circle, light the incense and green candle. Take a moment to imagine that all your money troubles no longer exist. Picture yourself having all the money you desire. Meditate on your monetary goals. When you’re fully immersed in your financial dream coming true, take some of the cinnamon powder and lightly sprinkle it over the money encircling you. As you do this, chant:

"I have all the money I could ever need.

I am prosperous, indeed."

Once you’ve finished, move counterclockwise around the circle and collect the money into a bag or container. Allow the incense and candle to burn all the way through. You may keep some of this money as a lucky charm or spend it as you wish. This spell is best cast on a Thursday morning, during the waxing moon or the full moon.

Creativity Spell

Have you been stuck in a frustrating creative rut? Do you wish inspiration would strike already? Do you simply want to become a more artistic person? Then this is the spell for you. Here's what you need:

1 Yellow candle

Rosemary incense

Blue paper & a pen

1 iron cauldron or flame container

The spell: Light the incense. On your paper, write a word or draw an image that symbolizes what you'd like to focus your creativity on, then spend some time meditating on your intentions. Envision the results you’re hoping for, whether that is your novel finally being finished, your painting coming together beautifully, or whatever creativity means to you. When you feel ready, light the candle. As the flame takes hold on the wick, recite:

"Soul of mine, fill with creative energy divine.

Breathe in power that will always be known to you.

Exhale beauty and for the world,

imbue."

Once you are finished, move outdoors and safely place the paper in the cauldron before setting it on fire with the flame from the yellow candle. While the paper turns into ash, imagine the flame setting your wishes free for the universe to do its magic. Let the candle and incense burn all the way through. This spell is best cast on a Wednesday night, during the waxing moon or the full moon.

Love Spell

Have you been single for too long? Are you in need of a passionate lover? Do you want to turn up the heat on an existing relationship? Try a love spell! Here's what you'll need:

Jasmine, rose, or ylang-ylang essential oil

1 small piece of rose quartz

1 pink candle

Paper & a pen

The spell: Light the candle. On the paper, write about the love you’re yearning for. If you want to attract a new lover, describe the qualities you’d like them to have. If you want to add some passion to an existing relationship, describe that passion in action. You can write as much as a few words or even fill up the page. Spend some time meditating on your desires while anointing your wrists, neck, and chest with the essential oil. Hold the rose quartz close to your heart, then chant:

"This love I desire

runs through me like a fire.

This love that I want,

I shall have."

Imagine your intentions flowing through you and into the rose quartz. Power the stone with the love you seek. When you’re finished, allow the candle to burn all the way through. Keep the rose quartz by the window, beside your bed, or even in your purse to remain with you always. Tuck the paper away into a safe place until your wishes come true. This spell is best cast on a Friday evening, during the waxing or full moon.

Protection Spell

Did you recently move into a new home? Do you have neighbors who continue to pester you? Are there negative people in your life that you wish would leave you alone? Sounds like you need to cast a protection spell. Here's what's needed:

2 black candles

1 Sage smudge stick and a bowl

1 Carnation flower

The spell:

Sit in the entryway of your home or beside your front door. Light one candle on your right side and one on your left, then light the sage smudge stick. After safely placing the burning sage in a bowl before you, watch the smoke rise and billow through the room. Hold the carnation in your hands and imagine the smoke cleansing your life and your home of all negativity. Imagine yourself surrounded by a white light: safe, sound, and free from harm. Meditate on this for as long as you’d like. When you feel ready, open the front door.

Allow the smoke to escape, and with it, the negativity you are purging from yourself. Leave the carnation outside beside the door and let the candles burn all the way through. This spell is best cast on a Saturday night, during the waning or new moon.

Self-Esteem Spell

Have you been feeling down about yourself lately? Struggling with self-confidence? Have you forgotten how awesome you are? This spell will have you remembering in no time! Here's what you need:

1 Purple or yellow candle

Your favorite essential oil

A mirror, preferably a full body mirror

A paper and pen

Sit in front of the mirror and light the candle. Spend some time writing about the many wonderful things about you on your paper. Maybe you helped your friend through a tough time a while back. Maybe you always bake the best pumpkin pies. Perhaps you always stand up for your loved ones. Spend some time meditating on these things. Allow yourself to vividly remember each affirmation. When you’re ready, anoint your forehead, wrists, and neck with your favorite essential oil. While looking into your own eyes, recite:

"I made from earth, fire, water, and air.

For a purpose, I was declared

to bring the world beauty and light,

to remind everyone of why it is bright."

Allow the candle to burn all the way through. Read your affirmations every night before bed and every morning when you wake up. Keep the paper in a safe place or sleep with it under your pillow. This spell is best cast on a Sunday evening, during the waxing or full moon.