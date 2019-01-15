When you're planning a wedding, there are tons of decisions to make: the venue, the flowers, the guest list, the cake, and, of course, the dress. Listen, I am not the most traditionally romantic person in the world and even I know choosing wedding dress is a big deal. Ideally, you'll only ever wear one, and the photos of you in it will definitely last forever. But how do you pick? One way is to choose the perfect wedding dress to wear based on your zodiac sign.

If you think selecting your dress based on your astrological sign sounds kind of ~out there~, I get it — but stay with me. So much of our personal style and preferences are based on our personalities. Since understanding our zodiac signs helps give us greater insight into who we are, it only follows that our astrology would be a super helpful tool in helping to zero-in an ideal wedding dress. See? Not so out there after all.

With that said, here is the wedding dress style that you should say yes to, and that will make you feel like your most glamorous self on your special day, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Clean and elegant ASOS For Aries, the experience always comes first. Sure, an Aries bride wants to feel beautiful on her wedding day, but for this sign it means something chic, simple, elegant — and comfortable.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Mermaid David’s Bridal For Taurus, a sign ruled by Venus, classical romance is their wedding dress north star. Nothing says romantic luxury like a mermaid silhouette.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Removable train or overskirt David’s Bridal On Gemini’s wedding day, they will want to honor both sides of their personality: The one that loves a dramatic entrance and the one that just wants to have fun and get down at the reception. In that case, Gemini should opt for dress that adapts beautiful to both with a removable train or overskirt that will wow the guests, but can be slipped off when it’s time to party.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Vintage MaggieMayBridal/Etsy Cancers have a deep, and sometimes hidden, appreciation for old-school romance. A vintage dress with clean lines and special handmade details are the epitome of romance to this sign.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Trendy David’s Bridal For Leo, her wedding day is a dream come true since she’s guaranteed to have all eyes on her! This is a sign that wants to be sure to make a splash and isn’t afraid to take a few fashion risks on a trendy dress or non-traditional color, so long as it also shows some skin. Opt for something with a plunging back.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22): Embellished ACherieCouture/Etsy If you expected Virgo to want something simple and plain, think again. This is a sign with a keen eye for detail, which means they also have an appreciation for embellishment. Whether it’s beaded or lace, this is a sign that wants a unique and intricate feast for the eyes on their wedding day dress.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): Tea length. Modcloth For Libra, the perfect wedding dress will balance their appreciation for old world romance and their need to be able to move freely and be the social butterfly they are. That’s why a tea length dress is perfect for this sign — because it harkens back to vintage style, while still being fun, free, and flirty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Edgy ASOS What dress would look great with a motorcycle jacket? Just kidding… sort of. Scorpio’s personal style has no shortage of edge, including on their wedding day. Think asymmetrical necklines, jumpsuits, or separates. Hey, those are all pretty edgy for a wedding day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Ballgown David’s Bridal When it comes to a party, including on their wedding day, Sag is a firm believer in go big or go home. And yes, that means their dress, too. Expect tulle and lace, in large, glorious quantities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Elegant and chic David’s Bridal Just because Cap is practical, that doesn’t mean they can’t be fashion forward. This is a sign that may not go over the top in the design of the dress, but you can bet it will be of the highest quality, beautifully finished, and absolutely effortless.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Quirky and unique MilamiraBridal/Etsy Aquarius likes to do things a little differently, more unexpected, less traditional, more… them. A beautiful lace or embellished jumpsuit is just the right amount of quirky for an Aquarian bride.