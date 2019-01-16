When you're planning your dream wedding, a great place to start is by picking a theme color. By having that as a starting place, it can help you figure out the vibe of the wedding and begin to narrow down some of the other — literally hundreds — of choices you will make throughout the process. Plus, it’s just fun. If you’re not sure where to start, then why not consider the wedding color you should use based on your zodiac. Each sign is associated with a color that speaks both to your personality and your ruling planet.

For instance, maybe you're a Scorpio, so a dark, mysterious tone like maroon or burgundy will give your wedding day the right mysteriously sexy vibe. Or maybe you’re an earth sign like Virgo, and focusing on an olive tone will give your reception the earthy atmosphere of your dreams. While the color of your wedding theme is ultimately and totally up to you, it’s worth considering the various shades in your zodiac sign color. You might be surprised that a color you may not have considered is exactly right for you.

So, keeping all that in mind, here is the color you should use for your wedding theme, based on your astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Red Seth Mourra/Stocksy Ruled by Mars, Aries should consider fiery colors like red to match the intensity and heat of their personality. Plus, let’s be honest, you look amazing in red. So, if your dress is white, you may as well surround yourself in color.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Pastel pink Jayme Burrows/Stocksy Sweet, romantic Taurus needs a hue to match their gentle heart. This sign, which is ruled by Venus, has an appreciation for love and beauty, so pastel pink brings the romance and wholesomeness that encapsulates what Taurus wants on their wedding day.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Yellow Wendy Laurel/Stocksy For a bright and sunny sign like Gemini, only yellow will do. It is both a bold and powerful color, but also soft and welcoming. Sounds like Gemini to me.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Silver Julie K/Stocksy Cancer is associated with the color silver because, like their ruling body the moon, the color is mysterious and beautiful. There is an old-school romantic vibe to the color that is in keeping with this deep and emotional sign, making it a perfect theme color for their wedding.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Orange Bisual Studio When you think of Leo, is there really any other color than orange? The warmth and approachability of this color reflects the Leo personality, plus its bold brightness is hard to look away from. A perfect shade for Leo's special day.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22): Green Alina Hvostikova/Stocksy For earth sign Virgo, the perfect wedding theme color means getting back to their roots — literally. Think earthy tones of green that occur in nature, like olive or forest green.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): Light blue Alena Root/Shutterstock For Libra, it’s all about balance, so a harmonious color like light blue is just the calming shade for a stressful day. It’s bright and breezy, but also has a surprising amount of impact when paired with darker contrasting colors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Maroon Briana Morrison/Stocksy For an intense sign like Scorpio, you need an equally intense color like maroon. It has the impact of red, but with a darkness that reflects Scorpio's powerful and mysterious nature.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Dark blue Liliya Rodnikova/Stocksy When it comes to Sag's wedding day, this is a sign that is going to do big bold things — and pick unexpected but beautiful colors. A dark blue against a wedding dress makes quite a statement.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Black your story by Mikhailova/Shutterstock For Saturn-ruled Capricorn, it’s all about structure, intensity, and being effortless chic. Is there any other color than black? What for? Just look at this sign’s wardrobe and you'll see what I mean.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Turquoise Seth Mourra/Stocksy Aquarius isn't afraid to take some risks on their wedding day, with bright and quirky colors to match their bright and quirky personality. Turquoise is the perfect shade because it’s just a little offbeat but totally calming, which this highly independent sign just might need on their wedding day.