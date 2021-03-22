There's something for everyone in WandaVision — including plenty of characters to identify with. Reeling from immense loss, Wanda Maximoff created a world that ensured her safety, as well as the safety of the ones she loves (or so she thought). Whether Wanda was altering the reality of every citizen in Westview, or recreating her own story modeled after old sitcoms, WandaVision kept fans on their toes with every episode. Despite the characters being mind controlled by Wanda, each character stole the show in their own way and made it easy for you to determine the WandaVision character you are, based on your zodiac sign.

As the true personalities of Vision and more faves came to light throughout the Disney+ series, their relatability was magnified, and they each encompassed the essence of every zodiac sign. The duality of the characters added depth to each of their own stories, many of them displaying similarities to who they really are, despite being under mind control. Seeing characters like Monica and Agatha step into their own power was the biggest plot twist (especially since Agatha was stringing audiences along the whole time). Whether you're nurturing like Geraldine or witty like Pietro, if you're looking to discover the WandaVision character you are based on your zodiac sign, let me help you navigate these uncharted waters:

Aries: You're Monica

Fearless and assertive, Monica was the first person in WandaVision to realize something wasn't quite right. Coming to terms with the fact that Wanda was warping reality, she confronted her about it — which describes your Mars-ruled nature perfectly. Refusing to sit back and let SWORD destroy Westview and its citizens, Monica pushed to figure out what was really going on. As a cardinal fire sign, you're self-motivated and determined to get to the bottom of things, just like Monica. If you're lucky, you might even end up with some superpowers when all is said and done.

Taurus: You're Jimmy

Reliable and stubborn, Jimmy's objective never wavered as he tried to uncover what was really happening in Westview. His reserved nature may have caused some people to underestimate him, but he eventually was able to get to the bottom of what was going on. Like Jimmy, you are patient when trying to reach a goal, and won't let anyone stand in your way — no matter how hard they try. Your consistency allows you to keep your eyes on the prize at all times.

Gemini: You're "Pietro"

Despite not being who he seemed, from the moment Pietro came to Westview, he charmed everyone with his light-hearted attitude and wit. As a Gemini, you are someone who navigates the world with curiosity, and Pietro was no different. His adaptable nature somehow allowed him to fit right in without being suspected — and as a Gemini, your chameleon-like nature allows you to adjust to any setting. Your curiosity about the world around you is a breath of fresh air. (You are an air sign, after all).

Cancer: You're Geraldine

As someone who wasn't quite sure what was going on, Geraldine still befriended Wanda pretty much from the beginning. She offered her advice and guidance (despite not realizing she was under mind control) as gracefully as she could have. Her kind, nurturing nature beautifully describes your Cancer traits — she even helped deliver both of Wanda's children. As the mother hen of the zodiac, you're willing to put your friends and family before yourself without giving it a second thought. Your intuitive ability to feel the emotions of others aligns with Geraldine somehow realizing that something was amiss in Westview.

Leo: You're Dottie

Dottie was by far the most ideal suburban housewife of the show, and it wasn't hard to tell that she calls the shots. As a Leo, you are authoritative and command the attention of everyone around you. Your light shines brightly, and like Dottie, people often are a little intimidated by you. As the leader of the planning committee, Dottie was in charge of putting the neighborhood show together, and just like you, she loves a good performance.

Virgo: You're Darcy

Analytical and detail-oriented, Darcy's role in the investigation was by far the most impactful. Her ability to easily identify what everyone at SWORD was overlooking makes her keenly similar to you, Virgo. Your desire to help out in the most productive ways is what makes you stand out as an asset to anyone working on a complex project. Problem solving is definitely your forte, just like Darcy's.

Libra: You're Vision

Vision's top priority in this series was simple: Wanda. He prioritized partnership over all else, and despite not always understanding the decisions his wife made, their love story was the most important thing to him. As a Libra, you prioritize bringing people together, and you're excellent at mediation. You're someone who has a difficult time with conflict and will avoid it at all costs, just like Vision. Your desire to ensure the well-being of your partner is one of the many lovable qualities you possess.

Scorpio: You're Wanda

Highly sensitive but quietly calculated, Wanda kept her cards close to her chest for the majority of the series. As a Scorpio, you're a pro at keeping your emotional responses at bay, and your strong intuition allows you to feel out the intentions of those around you. Wanda's main objective was to protect her family from harm, while simultaneously controlling the minds of everyone around her. Though your abilities aren't at that capacity, you have a strong sense of control and determination, and as the Mars-ruled water sign of the zodiac, you fight for emotional security more than anything.

Sagittarius: You're Tommy

As the mutable fire sign of the zodiac, your freedom is everything to you, just like Tommy. Your thirst for adventure is what keeps you constantly growing, and your optimistic nature is always present in each of your endeavors. Like Tommy, you can't stay in one place for too long without getting bored — even if you have to leave people behind for a while. You always come back with exciting stories to tell.

Capricorn: You're Hayward

Your business-minded, goal-oriented nature aligns perfectly with the work ethic of Hayward. As a high-ranking SWORD director, he's the person everyone answers to, and you definitely share a similar boss-like mentality. As a cardinal earth sign, you get things going in a productive way to achieve the goal in mind — and nothing will stand in your way of getting your work done.

Aquarius: You're Agnes

Being the rebel of the zodiac, you were likely able to relate all too well to Agatha/Agnes. Feeling ostracized for being different caused her to break a few rules for a cause she was passionate about — something you may be a little too familiar with. You're passionate about getting others to see their own individuality, and reminding them to own it unapologetically is what you live for. You're not afraid to stand firm in your opinions, even if it makes you less popular. Staying true to yourself is always the goal.

Pisces: You're Billy

As the empath of the zodiac, you're very familiar with sensing the feelings of others, just like Billy. Your ability to place yourself in someone else's shoes is a superpower in its own right, and since Billy does this with ease, he embodies the adaptable, watery sign of Pisces. Your introverted nature allows you to pick up on the things that most people may not notice, and you often find yourself working behind the scenes to ensure that no one gets left behind.