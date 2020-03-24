The 4 Most Empathetic Zodiac Signs Can Always Find Ways To Relate

To say you're empathetic means you understand, or even feel, what others are experiencing to the point that you can place yourself in their position. That can be a great thing; I myself take pride in my empathy. Nevertheless, being an empath can also prove to be difficult for the person experiencing others' highs and lows. This is probably why the most empathetic zodiac signs — Cancer, Virgo, Libra, and Pisces — typically come across as enigmatic and, at times, even standoffish. But these are just some of their many layers.

According to Psychology Today, psychologists use the term empath to describe someone who is "able to literally feel and take on other people's feelings as if they are experiencing those feelings themselves," making it almost a shared experience.

As a fellow empath, it took me years to understand where my emotions were stemming from, let alone fully grasp the idea that they're not always my own. There's a big difference between deeply resonating with someone's pain versus taking their pain — whether it be discomfort, fear, or sadness — and making it something you internalize. Sounds like a lot of work, but it's an empath's superpower, given their innate ability to tune into the emotional frequencies that exist all around them. Author David Jones said it perfectly, "It's both a blessing and a curse to feel everything to very deeply." For the most part, though, I'd like to believe it's the former; that it makes me — and other empaths — better people.

With that being said, here's why Cancer, Virgo, Libra, and Pisces are the most empathetic signs in the zodiac:

Cancer: Your Sensitivity Is Purely Maternal

Ruled by the ever-changing moon, those born under the sign of Cancer can be as elusive as they are loyal. This cardinal water sign is not only fueled by the emotions hiding deep in their psyche, they are also psychically in tune with the vibrations surrounding them. This could be everything from someone's emotional wellness to the spiritual anguish, alive and lingering, somewhere haunted.

Aside from wearing this psychic radar throughout their lifetime, Cancer's nurturing heart can't help but become emotionally invested.

Virgo: You Strive To Be Of Service To Others

Analytical, meticulous, and practical, it's no wonder Virgo is governed by curious Mercury, planet of communication and cognition. A Virgo's mind is an intellectual treasure map, swirling with productivity and resourcefulness. This mutable earth sign's empathy isn't emotional; it's the complete opposite. A Virgo will analyze, assess, and critique; their genuine concern stems from the logic they've acquired, but even then, their insatiable desire for order could become overwhelming.

If you have any Virgos in your life, then you've likely noticed the undercover stress they experience when things don't go as planned, even when it doesn't pertain to them.

Libra: You Can Always Relate, No Matter What

Libra is a breath of a fresh air and it's precisely due to their natural grace, charm and diplomatic mindset. Socially curious and always aesthetically pleasing, a typical Libra will go out of their way to put themselves in someone's shoes, just so they can genuinely understand their point of view. This is how this cardinal air sign relates to others, and they have no trouble completely shifting their vibe, according to the people around them.

If a Libra feels distant, it's probably because they've socially attached themselves to a shiny new atmosphere. If they're suddenly a chronic copycat, don't be discouraged. Consider it a compliment — this is Libra's attempt to see the world through your lens.

Pisces: Your Kindness Is Out Of This World

Emotionally vulnerable and utterly mystifying, a Pisces can tune into anything and everything, all day, every day. Sounds like a magic carpet ride, but this can unfortunately become detrimental to their emotional stability. Ruled by universal Neptune, dreamy Pisces knows absolutely no boundaries. This is one of the reasons why so many Pisceans are born with artistic gifts; the content they produce stems from the invisible realm which means their muse is divine.

A Pisces' mind is vast and all-encompassing; there's really nothing this mutable water sign will reject, whether it be mentally or emotionally speaking. Open-minded is an understatement.