The 3 Most Confident Zodiac Signs Have A Bit Of Fire To Them

There's a big difference between having self-confidence versus arrogance. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. If you're someone who struggles with self-esteem, you're not alone. However, sometimes all you need is a little inspiration. For instance, the most confident zodiac signs typically have no problem being the center of attention, which is actually quite admirable.

In astrology, the element fire is a symbol of creation, energy, and passion. According to Ancient-Symbols.com, fire is considered to be the first element that was born when the universe was created. It's simple: You need to tap into your inner fire to feel more confident, hence, the reason why Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, aka fire signs, have the most confidence.

Not everyone feels comfortable being in the spotlight, and that's totally understandable. However, when you think about how short life is, it really doesn't hurt to feel comfortable in your skin. Living audaciously and unapologetically is everyone's birthright, but social conditioning and peer pressure get in the way of your unique truth. With that being said, it'd be interesting to see where you have fire in your birth chart; check which astrological houses are governed by Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. This is where your self-awareness meets self-confidence. Don't be afraid to live your best life.

Shutterstock

Aries: You're A Passionate Warrior With A Lust For Life

Ruled by go-getter Mars — planet of assertion, energy, and red-hot passion — there's nothing Aries loves more than a good challenge. This cardinal fire sign prefers to live life to the fullest, which is why those born under this sign tend to be thrill-seekers at heart.

Audacious, assertive, and impulsive, Aries believes every risk is worth taking, especially if it brings them the victory they desire. They genuinely believe in themselves, and the fire in their heart inspires them to move forward and with full momentum. Experiencing every bit of life with a Mars-like adrenaline rushing through their veins is part of their mission in this lifetime.

Leo: They Are The Warm Sunlight And Pure Joy

The sun is the center of the universe; it also happens to be Leo's planetary ruler. Coincidence? Absolutely not. This fixed fire sign was born for the stage. The stage could be while leading, influencing, teaching, performing, or simply just being authentically themselves. Spreading love, joy, and warmth is what inspires their spiritual journey and human experience. Charismatic and playful, Leo reminds the world to be true to their unique light, and to have a good time while doing it, too. They are flamboyant, creative, and naturally expressive, which is why they're a delight to be around.

On the dark side, however, these lions are typically sensitive with their ego, especially when they don't receive the praise they seek.

Sagittarius: They Already Know They Only Live Once

Whether it be while expressing their truth or embarking on the journey of a lifetime, there's really nothing Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius wouldn't do. This mutable fire sign was born to wander through faraway lands, and discover as much as possible along the way.

Ruled by lucky Jupiter — planet of expansion, opportunity, higher learning, education, travel, and faith — worldly Sagittarius prefers to live one day at a time and make the most out of every moment. Sitting in the bleachers isn't even an option. The way they see it is, they're here to learn, explore, travel, and embrace their delicious freedom. In the eyes of Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius, taking advantage of each moment is the only way to live. Commitment isn't their forte, but they'll hook you up with a bomb itinerary.