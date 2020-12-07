On Monday, Dec. 7, the Gaon Chart Music Awards announced its nominations for its 2021 ceremony, which takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. KST (5 a.m. ET). ARMYs had a lot to be proud of because BTS were recognized in several categories, which makes sense considering they had their most impactful year yet in 2020. One of the most exciting achievements was Jimin earning a Song of the Year nomination for "Filter," making it the first and only BTS solo song to score a nom at the award show. The singer was also acknowledged in the same category for his self-produced song (that he performed alongside V) "Friends." Fans love that Jimin's work is getting appreciated at big-name events. You need to see the tweets about Jimin's Gaon Chart Music Awards nominations because they're full of pride.

Both "Filter" and "Friends" are featured on BTS' Billboard No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7, which dropped on Feb. 21. Jimin's solo song was an instant fan-favorite track because of its Latin-infused beat, paired with flirty lyrics about the star fitting your type, no matter what your type is. "I can be your Genie/ How ‘bout Aladdin?/ I'll be anything/ You can pick and choose me," Jimin sings.

"Friends" was also a standout song on the record. Fans loved how the lyrics told the story of V and Jimin's friendship by including references toward their school days and their infamous dumpling argument. The reason the track was so personal was because Jimin was directly involved as both a writer and producer.

Now, his songs are getting recognized at the Gaon Chart Music Awards because they're both nominated in the Song of the Year category. Fans couldn't be prouder of him.

BTS' "Black Swan," "ON," "Zero O'Clock" (featuring the sub-unit Jimin, Jin, V, and Jungkook), "Dynamite," and "Savage Love" remix are nominated for SOTY as well. "Eight" by IU and Suga is also being recognized in the category.

The members' solo projects getting so much attention is amazing to see. For example, on Sunday, Dec. 6, Suga won Best Collab at the 2020 MAMAs for his team-up with IU.

To see if Jimin wins big, catch the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards on Jan. 13.