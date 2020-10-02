BTS will never let ARMYs rest. In 2020 alone, they released collaborations with Lauv, MAX, and Sia, and now they're adding two more. On Friday, Oct. 2, they joined forces with JAWSH 685 and Jason Derulo for a remix of the viral TikTok song "Savage Love." Once again, the song is blowing up all over the internet, with fans calling it the perfect team up. If you're wondering what BTS' Suga and J-Hope's "Savage Love" lyrics mean in English, know they add a nice twist to the original.

Derulo first teased the BTS remix on TikTok. "I'll make a special announcement when this post gets to 10 million likes," Derulo captioned a video on Sept. 27, tagging BTS and JAWSH 685.

Of course, fans instantly worked together to find out more information about the rumored collab. They discovered Derulo recently "liked" a tweet about BTS' "Dynamite" going No. 1 on the Hot 100, and he reportedly credited the group as a contributor underneath one of his "Savage Love" music videos. When BTS finally announced the team up a day after Derulo's cryptic post, fans were ecstatic. "#SavageLoveRemix This Friday @Jawsh_685 x @jasonderulo x #BTS," the group tweeted, alongside a video of the three artists performing the track's viral TikTok dance.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finally, on Friday, Oct. 2, the highly-anticipated collab dropped and no surprise, ARMYs fell in love with it, especially because Suga and J-Hope helped co-write the remix. Fans thought their lyrics added a deeper meaning about love to the track. In Suga's verse, he compared love to a sandcastle in order to explain how fragile it can be.

"'Love' is perhaps a momentary array of emotions/ It all comes with conditions/ What do I love? 'Eternity' is perhaps a sandcastle collapsing weakly, helplessly before a calm wave," Suga raps on the song.

J-Hope expanded on the metaphor in his verse, saying that no matter if this love is temporary, he's willing to try all for that special someone.

"Every night, every day I’m swept away by the waves/ Don’t know what I’m thinking/ Can’t get you outta my head/ Whether the thing I'm afraid of/ Is it 'you' or 'that time'?/ Right now, I'll love you like fire," J-Hope raps.

Fans also appreciated how Jungkook changed the lyrics in the pre-chorus in order to be gender neutral. "Your savage lo-lo-love/ You could use me/ 'Cause I still want that..," Jungkook sings.

Hear Jason Derulo, BTS, and JAWSH 685's "Savage Love" remix below.

You can all read the full lyrics to the "Savage Love" remix below.

Intro: Jungkook

Savage love, did somebody, did somebody break your heart?

Lookin' like an angel, but your savage love

When you kiss me, I know you don't give two f*cks

But I still want that

Verse 1: Jason Derulo

If I woke up without ya, I don't know what I would do

Thought I could be single forever 'til I met you

Usually don't be fallin', be fallin', fallin' fast

You got a way of keepin' me comin' back-to-back

I just found out, the only reason that you lovin' me

Was to get back at your ex lover but before you leave

Usually I would never, would never even care

Baby, I know she creepin', I feel it in the air

Pre-Chorus: Jungkook

Every night and every day (Every day)

I try to make you stay, but your

Chorus: Jungkook

Savage love, did somebody, did somebody break your heart?

Lookin' like an angel, but your savage love

When you kiss me, I know you don't give two f*cks

But I still want that

Post-Chorus: Jungkook

Your savage love

Your savage lo-lo-love

Your savage lo-lo-love

You could use me

'Cause I still want that

Verse 2: SUGA

'Love' is perhaps a momentary array of emotions

It all comes with conditions

What do I love?

'Eternity' is perhaps a sandcastle collapsing weakly,

Helplessly before a calm wave

Verse 3: J-Hope

Every night every day

I'm swept away by the waves

Don't you know what I'm thinking

Can't get you outta my head

Whether the thing I'm afraid of

Is it 'you' or 'that time'?

Right now, I'll love you like fire

Pre-Chorus: Jason Derulo

Every night and every day

I try to make you stay, but your

Chorus: Jason Derulo

Savage love, did somebody, did somebody break your heart?

Lookin' like an angel, but your savage love

When you kiss me, I know you don't give two f*cks

But I still want that

Post-Chorus: Jason Derulo & BTS

Your savage love

Your savage lo-lo-love (Ohh)

Your savage lo-lo-love

You could use me

'Cause I still want that your savage love

Bridge: Jason Derulo & BTS

(Ooh la-la-la-la, ooh la-la-la-la)

Your savage lo-lo-love

(Ooh la-la-la-la, ooh la-la-la-la, ooh)

Your savage lo-lo-love

(Ooh la-la-la-la)

You could use me

(Ooh la-la-la-la)

Baby

Chorus: Jungkook

Savage love (Oh, girl)

Did somebody, did somebody break your heart?

Lookin' like an angel, but your savage love (Savage love)

When you kiss me, I know you don't give two f*cks

But I still want that

Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jason Derulo

Your savage love (Savage love)

Your savage lo-lo-love (Ooh, yeah)

Your savage lo-lo-love

You could use me

'Cause I still want that your savage love