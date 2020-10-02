What Do BTS' Suga & J-Hope's "Savage Love" Lyrics Mean In English? They're So Deep
BTS will never let ARMYs rest. In 2020 alone, they released collaborations with Lauv, MAX, and Sia, and now they're adding two more. On Friday, Oct. 2, they joined forces with JAWSH 685 and Jason Derulo for a remix of the viral TikTok song "Savage Love." Once again, the song is blowing up all over the internet, with fans calling it the perfect team up. If you're wondering what BTS' Suga and J-Hope's "Savage Love" lyrics mean in English, know they add a nice twist to the original.
Derulo first teased the BTS remix on TikTok. "I'll make a special announcement when this post gets to 10 million likes," Derulo captioned a video on Sept. 27, tagging BTS and JAWSH 685.
Of course, fans instantly worked together to find out more information about the rumored collab. They discovered Derulo recently "liked" a tweet about BTS' "Dynamite" going No. 1 on the Hot 100, and he reportedly credited the group as a contributor underneath one of his "Savage Love" music videos. When BTS finally announced the team up a day after Derulo's cryptic post, fans were ecstatic. "#SavageLoveRemix This Friday @Jawsh_685 x @jasonderulo x #BTS," the group tweeted, alongside a video of the three artists performing the track's viral TikTok dance.
Finally, on Friday, Oct. 2, the highly-anticipated collab dropped and no surprise, ARMYs fell in love with it, especially because Suga and J-Hope helped co-write the remix. Fans thought their lyrics added a deeper meaning about love to the track. In Suga's verse, he compared love to a sandcastle in order to explain how fragile it can be.
"'Love' is perhaps a momentary array of emotions/ It all comes with conditions/ What do I love? 'Eternity' is perhaps a sandcastle collapsing weakly, helplessly before a calm wave," Suga raps on the song.
J-Hope expanded on the metaphor in his verse, saying that no matter if this love is temporary, he's willing to try all for that special someone.
"Every night, every day I’m swept away by the waves/ Don’t know what I’m thinking/ Can’t get you outta my head/ Whether the thing I'm afraid of/ Is it 'you' or 'that time'?/ Right now, I'll love you like fire," J-Hope raps.
Fans also appreciated how Jungkook changed the lyrics in the pre-chorus in order to be gender neutral. "Your savage lo-lo-love/ You could use me/ 'Cause I still want that..," Jungkook sings.
Hear Jason Derulo, BTS, and JAWSH 685's "Savage Love" remix below.
You can all read the full lyrics to the "Savage Love" remix below.
