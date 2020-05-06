What Do IU & BTS' Suga's "Eight" Lyrics Mean In English? They're All About Growing Up
Suga has teamed up with another incredible artist and, this time, it's IU. She's one of the top singer-songwriters and actresses in all of South Korea. So this is a pretty big deal. ARMYs will be happy to hear Suga both produced and featured on IU's "Eight." Since he had a lot of creative freedom on this track, fans must be wondering what IU and BTS' Suga's "Eight" lyrics mean in English. Let me tell you, the lyrics are so meaningful, because it perfectly combines Suga and IU's feelings about the fears, challenges, and lessons of growing older.
IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, explained the stars easily connected as two 27-year-old artists by drawing inspiration from their shared life experiences to convey their song's message.
"As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song," EDAM Entertainment said, according to Soompi. Fans were even more excited to hear "Eight" and read its lyrics once they realized what the message of the song was about.
Now that the song is here, the full impact of Suga and IU's message will really hit you right in the emotions. According to an English translation by @JK_Glitters, the pair sings of the fears and insecurities that come with growing up — mainly the feelings of helplessness and the fear of letting go of happiness and youth. But the song sends a hopeful message in the end about meeting on an orange island where one can be free and happy.
Intro
So are you happy now
Finally happy now are you
I am..yes still the same
Feel like I lost it all
Verse 1
Everything just came to me however they pleased
And it left without even saying good bye
Don't want to love anything with this feeling
Everything just so worn out
I travel into the memory
Chorus
We under the orange sun
We dance together without shadow
There is no planned parting
Let's meet in that beautiful memory
Forever young
Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Wooo
Forever young
Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo
I will never ever wake up if it's a nightmare like this
Verse 2
Island, yes this is island
A little island that we both made
Hmm. Forever young
Forever young seems like sand castle
Parting is just like mishap/calamity text
A morning that we greet along with yearning
Let us pass this eternity
Let us meet on this island no matter what
Verse 3
Just like someone's words that comfort me as if passing
It's not easy to forget this slight piece of memory
Even when time passes..still
At a place where holds on to me
Chorus
We under the orange sun
We dance together without shadow
There is no planned parting
Let's meet in that beautiful memory
We lay down being each other's pillow
We exchange a not-so-sad story
There is no such thing as depressed ending
I'll meet you at this memory forever
Forever young
Woooo Woooo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Wooo
Forever young
Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo
I will never ever wake up if it's a nightmare like this
