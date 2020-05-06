Suga has teamed up with another incredible artist and, this time, it's IU. She's one of the top singer-songwriters and actresses in all of South Korea. So this is a pretty big deal. ARMYs will be happy to hear Suga both produced and featured on IU's "Eight." Since he had a lot of creative freedom on this track, fans must be wondering what IU and BTS' Suga's "Eight" lyrics mean in English. Let me tell you, the lyrics are so meaningful, because it perfectly combines Suga and IU's feelings about the fears, challenges, and lessons of growing older.

IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, explained the stars easily connected as two 27-year-old artists by drawing inspiration from their shared life experiences to convey their song's message.

"As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song," EDAM Entertainment said, according to Soompi. Fans were even more excited to hear "Eight" and read its lyrics once they realized what the message of the song was about.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Now that the song is here, the full impact of Suga and IU's message will really hit you right in the emotions. According to an English translation by @JK_Glitters, the pair sings of the fears and insecurities that come with growing up — mainly the feelings of helplessness and the fear of letting go of happiness and youth. But the song sends a hopeful message in the end about meeting on an orange island where one can be free and happy.

Intro

So are you happy now

Finally happy now are you

I am..yes still the same

Feel like I lost it all

Verse 1

Everything just came to me however they pleased

And it left without even saying good bye

Don't want to love anything with this feeling

Everything just so worn out

I travel into the memory

Chorus

We under the orange sun

We dance together without shadow

There is no planned parting

Let's meet in that beautiful memory

Forever young

Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Wooo

Forever young

Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo

I will never ever wake up if it's a nightmare like this

Verse 2

Island, yes this is island

A little island that we both made

Hmm. Forever young

Forever young seems like sand castle

Parting is just like mishap/calamity text

A morning that we greet along with yearning

Let us pass this eternity

Let us meet on this island no matter what

Verse 3

Just like someone's words that comfort me as if passing

It's not easy to forget this slight piece of memory

Even when time passes..still

At a place where holds on to me

Chorus

We under the orange sun

We dance together without shadow

There is no planned parting

Let's meet in that beautiful memory

We lay down being each other's pillow

We exchange a not-so-sad story

There is no such thing as depressed ending

I'll meet you at this memory forever

Forever young

Woooo Woooo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Wooo

Forever young

Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo Woo

I will never ever wake up if it's a nightmare like this

Now check out the song below: