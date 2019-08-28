Number two is missionary. Although this sex position may have a reputation for being "boring," 46% of adults surveyed by SKYN counted it as one of their top three faves. "Missionary has a bad reputation because of its name — missionary, not sexy — and its strong association with being the 'biblical' and 'right' way to have sex," Engle says. "But, it really shouldn't be considered boring because it's actually one of the best sex positions."

There are several benefits to the missionary position. For one, it's an A+ lazy sex move. The receiving partner doesn't have to do too much work. It's also good position for picnic sex or hammock sex, if you're really looking to turn your sex life up a notch.

Another way to revamp missionary is to use what Engle calls "CAT," or the "coital alignment technique." If the receiving partner has a vagina, the penetrating partner lies a bit higher on their body — almost flat against them. Then, the penetrating partner moves up and down during missionary (rather than in and out), which gives the receiver a chance to grind their clit against their partner's pubic bone. Considering how crucial the clit is for orgasms (and how it's rarely stimulated without a toy or hand), Engle says, "This technique is pretty fabulous."

And finally, missionary can actually be very intimate. The receiving partner can do things like play with their partner's body or hair, if they're getting or receiving oral. "Missionary also allows for deep, passionate kissing, whereas in other positions you might be facing away," Engle says. "This position can be very romantic and intimate."