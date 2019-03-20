When it comes to spicing up your sex life, many consider adding different kinds of sex toys to the mix. But did you know that you can also level up your lube? That's right. Enhanced lube has similar properties to regular lube when it comes to reducing friction and increasing moisture. The difference lies in enhanced lubes' added ingredients. Some of the best enhanced lubes to try have added ingredients like peppermint oil and CBD. These agents increase blood flow to your genitals, which can enhance sensation and arousal, according to sex tech company Unbound's CEO Polly Rodriguez.

Lube has a ton of overall benefits, even though it can be misunderstood at times. "When it comes to lube, the biggest misunderstanding is that there needs to be something wrong with you to need it," says Kim Airs, sexuality educator and director of the sexual health blog Grand Opening. "Using lube during sex reduces friction for numerous types of sexual activity including masturbation, anal sex, vaginal sex, oral sex, or sex with sex toys," she adds. This means you can move more seamlessly than you normally would during sex. Lube also cuts down on the risk of condom breakage, as well.

Even though it can often be overlooked as a way to improve your sex life, lube can really increase pleasure for everybody involved — especially when it has fun pleasure-enhancing ingredients. In order to use lube (whether regular or enhanced), place dime- to quarter-sized amounts on the intimate areas that you would like to lubricate. Remember that you can always add more as you go. Check out the following lubes that have an extra spicy edge to them.

Clitoral Jolt Gel

Clitoral Jolt Gel $4 Unbound

Unbound's Clitoral Jolt Gel is a stimulating lubricant that uses organic extracts, peppermint oil, natural damiana, and the amino acids Arginine and L-Ornithine to increase blood flow to the clitoris. "Lube is amazing, and enhanced lube is downright magical," says Rodriguez, founder and CEO of feminist sex toy company Unbound shares, "[This one] creates the most amazing tingling sensation that basically feels like sprinkles on an orgasm. A little goes a long way!"

K-Y Warming Jelly

K-Y Warming Jelly Personal Lubricant (Pack of 2) $13 Amazon

K-Y has a long-standing foothold in the enhanced lubricant market, and for good reason. This warming jelly is great if you'd like to get into the heat of the moment. Warming jelly can speed things right up by making you feel like ready to roll moments after applying it. This can also be a great lube to use with sex toys or a strap-on, which can often feel colder than fingers or other body parts.

Sliquid Sizzle Stimulating Lubricant

Sliquid Sizzle Stimulating Lubricant $10 Amazon

Lubricant company Sliquid is an awesome brand with incredibly, well, slick lubes. This particular lube has a bit of a kick to it that is sure to feel good AF. This lube is offers a cooling sensation thanks to food-grade menthol and a water-based formula.

K- Y Intense Pleasure Gel

K Y Intense Pleasure Gel $19.97 K Y

This particular lube is designed specifically for stimulating the clitoris during sex. With just a few drops, you can experience warming, cooling, and tingling. K-Y recommends only using a few drops to start out with because a little goes a long way.

CBD Lube

Awaken Natural Arousal Lube $48 Foria Wellness

‌Foria Wellness products use CBD in various ways for soothing or stimulating the body externally. Their natural arousal lube can enhance sensation drastically, and it's recommended you apply it 15 to 30 minutes before sex to really experience the full effects.

Lube is already a neat tool to have in your sex drawer because of its friction reducing benefits. The fact that you can get lube with different additives that can have different sensations is pretty intriguing. Hopefully, you feel at least a little bit more armed with information on the vast market of lubricants with fun ingredients.