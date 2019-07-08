8 Sex Moves To Try At Your Next Dick Appointment That Waste No Time

If you're a planner, an earth sign, or someone who doesn't like surprises, scheduling your sexy time ahead of time may be an arousing concept in and of itself. And if the subject line of that Google Calendar invite is,"Sex" and not "Getting Thai Food, Talking About Our Moms, Analyzing Midsommar, Being Cute, Kissing For Three Hours, Then Maybe Having Sex," these sex moves to try at your next dick appointment may really hit the spot. The G-spot, that is — more specifically, your G-spot.

With none of the "will-they, won't-they" drama of a date, or the "trying to be cool" attitude of a late night "What are you up to?" text, a dick appointment is all about transparency. They're the "Treat Yo' Self" of sexy times, where you need neither feel sheepish nor shameful about asking for what you want or setting aside time to get it. Of course, even when it comes to pre-planned sexcapdes, consent is key. If you scheduled a dick appointment and for whatever reason aren't feeling up for it anymore, it's always OK to take a raincheck.

If the date arises and you're still feeling frisky, here are eight moves to try on your next dick appointment.

1. The Wallflower A dick appointment means you're on a tight schedule. Your priority is getting it in and you don't have much time to waste. If you're trying to maximize pleasure and minimize small talk, consider getting it on against the wall in your entry way, your hallway, or somewhere along the way before getting to the bedroom. If you're feeling sporty, face the penetrating partner and let them pick you up against the wall. With your legs around them, they can enter you with a penis, sex toys, or fingers, while you use the wall as leverage. If you're trying to keep everyone's feet on the floor, try a modified doggie, with the receiving partner bending over touching their toes against the wall and the penetrating partner entering from behind facing and pushing into the wall. Having sex outside the bedroom can be a great way to limit the cuddly stuff and get right to the frisky stuff.

2. Rolled Over Missionary Classic missionary can be a great way to maintain a deep connection and eye contact with your partner. However, when at a dick appointment, you may be looking for more penetration and less googly eyes — and that's totally justified. Have the receiving partner throw their legs up in the air, as close to their head as possible. Use a pillow at your lower back to give you support and a little extra height. Have the penetrating partner enter using a penis, sex toy, or fingers, while your legs are up. Your legs will create a healthy barrier between their face and your face, as well as allow for deeper penetration.

3. Doggie With Fingering Or Toys As the icon Liz Phair once said, "He said he liked to do it backwards, I said, 'That's just fine with me.'" Have the receiving partner on all fours or lying belly down, while the penetrating partner enters from behind. For a little extra oomph, have the penetrating parter touch your clitoris, either with fingers or a toy. This double stimulation not only makes for mind-blowing orgasms, but also can be the best use of your time. Insider tip: Try stacking a bunch of pillows or leaning over a chair or ottoman and having your partner penetrate you as you're perched up. This can bring you closer together.

4. Hips Don't Lie Courtesy of Bustle Digital Group If this were a pre-natal yoga class I would say something about the strength of your pelvic floor — but this is about dick appointments, so I'll stick to Shakira. Have the penetrating partner on their knees, facing you. While on your back, stretch your legs into a V-shape, with one on either side of your partner. Bending your knees, pull your hips down to meet your partners. Using your hips, push your lower back and pelvis into the air, while keeping your upper back and feet on the floor. The angel can allow for deep penetration using a penis, sex toy, or fingers, and maximum stimulation of your G-spot. (I added a pic for you visual learners out there, you're welcome.)

5. Such Great Heights Have the penetrating partner lie back onto a stack of pillows, facing up. looking away, sit back onto your partner's legs and lower yourself down (like you're on a two-person water tube ride together, but in a sexy way). With your hands down on the bed or your partner's hips for balance, and lift yourself up and down, with your legs stretched out. This is a sort of relaxed variation of reverse-cowgirl, that allows for maximum penetration using a penis, sex toys, or fingers, without eye contact or physical touching. For extra spice, masturbate or stimulate your clitoris at the same time.

6. X Factor This is like missionary but less intimate. No matter who is on top, have them position themselves diagonally from the other partner, creating an X. Using the bed or floor for support under you, have the partner on top either penetrate or ride the other partner. The X shape can mean deep penetration, without the need to hold hands, kiss necks, look lovingly into each other's eyes, or otherwise have an "intimate moment," (which, of course, can be totally hot, too).

7. I'm A Pusher Cady Lie down with your head close to the wall behind you. Have your partner enter you from on top, keeping their legs held tightly to your body on either side. Using the wall as leverage, push up and down, as your partner thrusts into you using a penis, sex toys, or fingers, and pushes your legs together with their legs.