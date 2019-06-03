People Are Texting Their Partners For D*ck Appointments & I'm LOL-ing

OK, well, obviously your partner doesn't actually have to be available for you 24/7. You never have to give anyone d*ck. Not even your significant other! Sex should always be a consensual choice. And, hey, what better way to make sure that your partner is totally down than to schedule a d*ck (or p*ssy) appointment of your very own?! Just whip out your phone, text your partner, and inquire about their availability. You don't have to put their response on Twitter but, like, I really hope you do because these are too hilarious for me to ever stop wanting to read them.

One more very important thing I think we can all take away as a lesson from these tweets? Sending a d*ck appointment text is a fantastic way to judge a man's sense of humor. From here on out, I am only judging a man by the quality of his response to a d*ck appointment. Any subpar responses can GTFO of here as far as I'm concerned.

OK, last thought and I'll leave you alone for good. I hope reading these makes you more comfortable scheduling sex with your partner! Scheduling sex doesn't mean that the spark is gone or the fire is out. Scheduling sex just simply means that you and your partner are both totally committed to keeping that flame burning hot.

So... what are you waiting for!? Whip out your phone, open iMessage (and maybe also gCal) and start scheduling!