This is not a drill. I repeat: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Khloé Kardashian's wee-one has made her big debut and fans are losing it. Photos of Khloé Kardashian's baby are finally here, and while every baby is a precious gift, Baby Thompson is seriously gorgeous. Like, whoa.

True Thompson arrived on April 12, 2018, which I'm now making a national holiday. The public has been waiting for her arrival FOREVER (like, nine whole months!) since we first learned Kardashian was expecting a baby with her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Kardashian is also the last sister to have her baby in the Kardashian baby marathon that's been going on since the arrival of her nieces, Chicago West and Stormi Webster, earlier this year. For now, True is the the youngest Kardashian/Jenner baby out there, which also makes her the most special.

I'M KIDDING.

A video of True Thompson popped up on Instagram Saturday morning, May 12. Kardashian shared the clip in honor of the baby's 1-month birthday, and it's super adorable. In the vid, the new mom says, "Happy 1-month old, mama. I love you, pretty girl."

Even though Kardashian recently shared a glimpse of True on Snapchat, the new video finally shows everyone what the 1-month-old looks like. In fact, the Snaps Kardashian shared of True on May 11 only show a teeny, tiny bit of her baby, and it was a total tease.

Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian and Thompson were initially low-key about their pregnancy, sort of taking a back seat to sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner while they welcomed their own newborns. After Stormi Webster's arrival in February, Thompson and Kardashian leaned all the way into impending parenthood and threw the most epic baby shower of all time. While the photos of the party pale in comparison to True's little face, the pictures are still totally stunning.

The baby shower included sweet details like a neon sign reading "Baby Thompson" in Kris Jenner's handwriting and life-size animals made out of flowers. Kardashian shared some of the pictures on her Instagram, writing,

Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming 💕

As for motherhood, all of us die-hard fans know Kardashian has been waiting for this her whole life.

When she revealed her pregnancy news to her family on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, everyone was overjoyed. Kris Jenner bawled her eyes out and an emotional Kylie Jenner reacted in a big way over FaceTime, too.

Obviously, Kardashian is totally slaying the motherhood game. Plus, we know Thompson is going to be the most wonderful dad ever. Kardashian surprised her boo-thang with a super sweet gender reveal, filling their Cleveland home with pink balloons and streamers. When Thompson walked in the door, he tilted his head back and laughed/shouted. He exclaimed, "My vision was right! I knew it!"

You can see his amazing reaction at 1:11 in this episode recap:

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Seriously you two, thank you for always sharing your life and journey with us!

True is so stunning and we couldn't be happier for you and your growing family!

