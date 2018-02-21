Are we all waiting on the edge of our iPhones for updates from Kylie Jenner or is that just me? The starlet finally confirmed what most of us knew — that she was indeed pregnant and gave birth to a girl. Since then, Jenner has been graciously giving fans little snippets into her life as a new mom. The latest update happened on Feb. 21 when she tweeted in reply to a fan asking, "How's Stormi?" Kylie Jenner's tweet about Stormi Webster was short but oh so sweet.

Out of all the Kardashian-Jenners, Kylie is one of the best at keeping fans connected to her life via social media. I mean, she is the social media queen of our time. Not to gush over her social media smarts, but Jenner was able to basically drop off the face of the earth for about six months, pop back up, and still continue her reign.

She's been keeping fans on a need-to-know basis, but we want more. People have been tweeting at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star everyday looking for info about her life post baby. There are a lot of questions about her relationship with Stormi's father, Travis Scott, and people begging for her to release more photos.

However, the question that Jenner chose to respond to was so simple, I wish I would've tweeted it first. User @welovekylie asked, "How's Stormi?" with a heart emoji on Feb. 21. Within hours, Jenner responded by saying,

she’s good ... still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby

Motherhood is a good look on Jenner. A source even described her as a total "natural" to Us Weekly. The source continued, "Kylie is a very hands-on mom and very involved. Stormi has been sleeping very well and a lot."

Although her transition into being a mom has gone smoothly and she has "never been happier in her life," Jenner isn't planning to jump headfirst into the limelight any time soon.

Another source explained to US that Kylie has been leaning heavily on her own mother, Kris Jenner.

The source said,

Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie’s house since she came home with Stormi. Kylie has been a natural at being a mother. However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.

Jenner is still maintaining her business, Kylie Cosmetics, like a boss, but right now the focus isn't on Instagram followers — it's all about baby Stormi. Another source came forward to US Weekly and dished,

She [Kylie] is extremely protective and she is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now. She used to love being in the limelight, but that has totally changed. All Kylie wants is for her privacy to be protected right now and [she] is pretty demanding about that at this time.

Kylie has been slowly reacquainting herself with the spotlight. When she broke the news on Feb. 4 about Stormi Webster, she explained in an Instagram post that she needed time away from the stress of fame. She said,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Totally understandable on Jenner's end. Currently, she seems like she's on Cloud 9 with Stormi. I can't wait to see more updates. Fingers crossed they happen sooner than later.

