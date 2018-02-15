These Details About Kylie Jenner & Stormi's Relationship Are Seriously So Cute

Doesn't life feel just a little bit different knowing Kylie Jenner is somewhere being a mom? The reality TV star and makeup mogul gave birth to her first daughter roughly two weeks ago, and has mostly been staying out of the public eye. With the exception of a very small number of Instagram posts, Jenner is remaining MIA. Sources say that's because she's dedicated her days entirely to her daughter, Stormi, and has no time to be a public figure right now. Honestly, these details about Kylie and Stormi's relationship will have you calling your mom, stat.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018. She and her boyfriend Travis Scott committed to keeping the pregnancy a secret until Jenner actually gave birth, when she made the announcement on Instagram. As part of her post, Jenner explained some of her thinking behind all of the secrecy. Mainly, she wanted to stay out of the limelight while she and her boyfriend experienced this journey privately. She wrote,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Today, sources are telling US Weekly that Jenner is a total "natural" at motherhood, and is even back to work at Kylie Cosmetics. Still, she isn't looking to jump back into the public eye anytime soon – Her focus is totally on Stormi.

The insider said, "Kylie is a very hands-on mom and very involved. Stormi has been sleeping very well and a lot."

Psht, she would. What a perfect baby.

The source also claimed Jenner has "never been happier in her life," and that she's getting a lot of support from her mom, Kris.

Another source told US,

Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie’s house since she came home with Stormi. Kylie has been a natural at being a mother. However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.

David Buchan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It makes sense. If anyone knows how to handle a high profile child, it's Kris Jenner. The momager somehow managers her six children's personal and professional lives, and still has time to play Glam-ma to her eight (going on nine) grandkids.

For now, everyone is just focused on Stormi. Despite the certain pressures Kylie must be feeling to get back on social media and back to her Kylie Cosmetics business, she's just focused on giving 100 percent of her attention to her daughter. Anyone who gets in the way of Kylie and Stormi better watch out.

According to US Weekly, another insider said,

She [Kylie] is extremely protective and she is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now. She used to love being in the limelight, but that has totally changed. All Kylie wants is for her privacy to be protected right now and [she] is pretty demanding about that at this time.

Wherever you are, Kylie, we're thinking about you!

Whenever you're ready, we're dying to hear all of your awesome, motherhood tips. **Takes out notepad.***

