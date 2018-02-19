Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been parents for a little over two weeks. While many sources have revealed how Jenner is doing post-baby, we haven't heard much about or from Scott until now, and Travis Scott's quote about baby Stormi was the sweetest thing. As he left the club Poppy in L.A. on Saturday, Feb. 17, TMZ asked Scott how the baby was doing and he responded, "She's beautiful." TMZ notes that in the past, Scott has been really stoic and never really responded to questions, so it looks like being a dad has possibly made him more willing to talk about his life.

Sources close to Scott also told TMZ that the rapper is usually more serious and kind of a workaholic, but ever since Jenner gave birth to Stormi, he's been performing much less and smiling and laughing a lot more. When he's away from Jenner and Stormi, according to TMZ, he apparently spends most of his time FaceTiming with them. The weekend of February 10, 2018, Scott was in his hometown of Missouri City, Texas, to receive a key of the city. TMZ reports he spent all of his downtime there FaceTiming with Jenner and his daughter. So it looks like he's really loving being a dad! And Jenner has made it really clear how much she already loves being a mom.

Jenner and Scott announced the arrival of their baby girl on Sunday, Feb. 4, in an 11-minute video called "To Our Daughter."

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

The video had a lot of heartwarming moments where Jenner and Scott's family and friends recorded messages for Stormi detailing how excited her parents were to welcome her to the world. The video also revealed Stormi was born on Thursday, Feb. 1, and it also showed us baby Chicago West for the first time. On Feb. 5, a source told E! News that Jenner's first days with Stormi have been the some of the happiest moments. "Kylie's first few days of motherhood have been the happiest of her life," they said. They added,

She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there's nothing that's ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed. Kylie felt so ready to meet the baby and had been counting down the weeks for what felt like forever, she can't believe she's finally here and in her arms and this journey is beginning.

TBH, it felt like we were counting down the weeks for forever, too. Jenner famously kept her pregnancy a secret until after she gave birth. The same day she announced the arrival of Stormi, she posted an apology to her fans for keeping her pregnancy out of the spotlight (a completely fair choice). She said,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

So it seems like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are loving life with baby Stormi. I don't know why this little family makes me so emotional, but I'm emotional, guys!!