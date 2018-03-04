The Academy Awards is said to be the biggest night in Hollywood. The awards recognize each year's best talent in filmmaking, but it's also come to be something of a fashion show. This year's celebs are here to slay. and the Oscars 2018 red carpet looks are serious showstoppers.

Allison Williams

Allison William's Armani Prive gown featured extra sparkly beadwork to really make the Get Out actress shine.

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez of Baby Driver wore a cheerful yellow gown with multiple back cut-outs.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney wore Reem Acra, she's attending the Oscars for her roll in I, Tonya.

Betty Gabriel

Betty Gabriel was a part of Get Out and wore an embroidered Tony Ward Couture gown.

Gine Rodriguez

Mary J. Blige is nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song for Mudbound. The singer-actress wore a white Versace gown to commemorate the night.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek wore a gem-covered Gucci gown in a refreshing lavender color.

Elizabeth Moss

Elizabeth Moss wore an off-the-shoulder pale pink Dior gown, with a tulle overlay.

Laure Dern

Laura Dern stuns in a Calvin Klein by Appointment mermaid gown.

Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon wore a Moschino tux complete with a leather harness.

Jane Fonda

The Grace and Frankie actress is wearing a 44 Francois Premier dress, created by Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing.

