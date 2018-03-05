There is one young actress in particular whose style always perfectly straddles the line between classically chic and engrossingly daring. Every time she steps onto a red carpet people take notice. And tonight is no different. Zendaya’s 2018 Oscars look proves yet again that the star has the coolest style around and makes me wish she would attend every award show ever, just so I could gawk at her look.

Although she’s not nominated for an Oscar this year, Zendaya is slated to present an award this evening. She also appeared in two incredible 2017 film releases: She played Michelle “MJ” Jones in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as Anne Wheeler in The Greatest Showman. Admittedly, superhero movies and musicals are not typically what I seek out, so I haven’t seen either of the projects. But based on what I’ve heard from friends and the reviews I’ve read, both are pretty stellar and definitely worth a watch. The Greatest Showman is up for an Oscar tonight for Best Original Song (for "This is Me" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul), so you know its soundtrack has got to be killer.

Last time Zendaya attended at the Oscars was in 2015, when she wore a stunning white Vivienne Westwood gown that I’m pretty sure I need to get married in. Featuring off-the-shoulder straps and a gorgeous fitted silhouette, it was romantic and refined. She paired a sparkly diamond bracelet and drop earrings with her gown, and wore her hair in locs styled half-up, half-down. She looked breathtaking.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That look, however, was far from her most dramatic look. She arrived to the 2017 Met Gala in a Dolce & Gabbana gown and beauty look that was so stunning, I still don’t think I’m over it. Another off-the-shoulder dress, it featured a fitted bodice from which a voluminous skirt with a dramatic train fell. The bold fabric was printed with flowers and, delightfully, scarlet macaws in bright colors. On anyone else, it might look like a bit much, but on Zendaya, it looked so, so right. Her lips were painted with an orange-red hue, and her hair was styled in an ethereal halo of curls around her head.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This whole look was jaw-dropping, but if you can believe it, her look tonight rivals it. Zendaya showed up to the Oscars red carpet looking like a Grecian goddess from head to toe. Dressed in a chocolate brown Giambattista Valli one-shoulder chiffon gown, 21-year old brings a regal quality that I caould never have possessed at such a young age. Draped from one shoulder and perfectly cascading into a single long sleeve with hints of skin peeking through the sheer fabric, this gown is just as sexy as it is elegant. Belted at the waist and showing off her arms and collarbone, her figure looks incredible and not the least bit bulky (despite the yards and yards of fabric).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unilever hair expert Ursula Stephen is to thank for Zendaya's incredible hair tonight, which allows her gown and sparkly accessories to take the spotlight. Pulled back super ttight, her polished topknot is just what she needs to show off her envy-worthy cheekbones. And I'm not sure how Stephen did it, but there is not a single baby hair out of place. To round off her red-carpet look, her monochromatic makeup complete with a brown smoky eye (which makes her brown eyes sparkle), subtle contour, glossy nude lip, and killer brows.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And I'm not the only one who thinks this look is a win. Twitter is freaking out over Zendaya's look.

She might not have been nomindated for an Oscar this year (oh well! I can imagine her budding acting career will warrant a win one day), but she's definitely winning the red carpet with this little number.