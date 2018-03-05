I'm not much of a cinephile, but when it comes to award show season, I'm locked in. I keep my eyes glued to the red carpet, which is why I absolutely couldn't get over Lupita Nyong'o's 2018 Oscars look. Everything about Nyong'o is 100 percent #goals. Her fashion sense is always evolving, and she's one of the best actresses on the scene. Unfortunately, she wasn't nominated for an Academy Award this year, but her entire outfit was definitely worthy of an Oscar itself.

Though Nyong'o isn't slated to win an Oscar tonight, she will be presenting an award at the ceremony. Regardless, Nyong’o's Academy Awards resume is still beyond stacked, according to the Oscars website. In 2013, her powerful performance in 12 Years a Slave won her the Academy Award for Actress in a Supporting Role. She also contributed to the success of the Oscar-nominated films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Queen of Katwe in 2015 and 2016, respectively. In 2017, she also starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was nominated for an Oscar. And, of course, no one can forget Nyong'o's mind-blowing performance in the latest box office hit "Black Panther," which I can only hope will be up for several Oscars at next year's show.

Tonight, Nyong'o showed up to the carpet wearing a stunning black and gold gown, and I am swooning endlessly.

2018 Academy Awards

Nyong'o graced us all at the 2018 Academy Awards with an absolutely stunning custom atelier Versace gown. The actress seriously looks like a Wakandan goddess, straight out of Black Panther, or like a more beautiful version of the Oscar trophy itself.

For the big night, Nyong'o was styled by Micaela Erlanger, who told The Hollywood Reporter, "This look encapsulates a strong, powerful and confident woman." And he couldn't be more right.

As for the smaller aspects of Nyong'o's look tonight, she also carried a Versace clutch to match her metallic dream of a dress. Her shoes are by Alexandre Birman, and she's all jeweled up thanks to Niwaka. And did you peep the gold details in her hair and the pop of blue in her eyeshadow? As if Nyong'o's look on the red carpet wasn't gorgeous enough, she walked on to the Oscars stage to present an award while sporting a pair of glasses, a seemingly popular trend at the 2018 ceremony.

Of course, tonight isn't the only time Nyong'o has laid us all to rest by slaying on the red carpet...

2014 Academy Awards

During the 2014 Oscars ceremony, Nyong'o burst onto the Hollywood fashion scene with her iconic Tiffany blue Prada gown. Although the fashion crowd described the dress as Tiffany blue, the color was also reminiscent of Nyong'o's native Nairobi roots. According to USA Today, Nyong'o said of her dress, "It's a blue that reminds me of Nairobi, and so I wanted to have a little bit of home." The custom-designed Prada dress nailed one of the spring's hottest trends (pleats and pastel).

2015 Academy Awards

Nyong'o slayed the fashion game again at the 2015 Oscars. She wore a pearl-covered, custom Calvin Klein gown. The dress was unique enough to make headlines on its own, but it ended up making the news because it was stolen! (Don't worry, though. It was returned. Phew!)

2016 Met Gala

Back in 2016, Nyong'o served us all this supreme ~lewk~ on a silver (or, well, shimmering green) platter. She took the Gala by storm in this Calvin Klein gown, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. And clearly, her gorgeous hair, which some thought may have been reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, is what took this look to new heights — literally.

If there's one thing to take away from Nyong'o's 2018 Oscars look, in addition to all of her other formal looks, it's this: She is a stunning, timeless beauty that we don't deserve.

